Five Philadelphia Phillies Targets to Watch as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Philadelphia Phillies enter the second half of the season in firm control of their destiny when it comes to the playoffs.
Whether it be the National League East Division crown or a wild card berth, the Phillies have a clear path to get back to the postseason for the fourth straight year.
But Philly could use a little help. Philadelphia could use an outfield bat and some more bullpen pieces for the stretch run.
Here are five players that the Phillies could pursue to reinforce their roster for the final two months of the season.
More News: Phillies Star Prospect Andrew Painter Won't Pitch in Futures Game
OF Cedric Mullins, Baltimore
Center field has been an issue for the Phillies all season. Johan Rojas doesn’t have much slug in his bat, while Brandon Marsh struggled before starting to turn things around last month.
Mullins has featured a solid bat all season and has the speed and glove to patrol center field at Citizens Bank Park. He’ll be a free agent after the season and the Orioles are pointed toward being sellers.
Mullins is a player they can cash in with. He has the added benefit of not standing in the way of Justin Crawford’s likely promotion next season.
More News: Phillies Mentioned As Potential Landing Spot for Orioles All-Star in Trade
RP Felix Bautista, Baltimore
The Orioles could sell from their bullpen, too. Bautista was their closer in 2023 and was one of the best in the game before he underwent Tommy John surgery. He hasn’t quite reclaimed his form, but he’s had his moments this season.
Bautista can’t be a free agent until 2028, so the Phillies would be snagging a player with two years of team control after this playoff push.
More News: Phillies Activate Bryce Harper Off Injured List, DFA Buddy Kennedy
RP Jake Bird, Colorado
Bird is having a career season for the Rockies. The right-hander throws from a lower arm angle and his ERA is two points below what it was last year. Batters are also hitting a career-low .233 against him.
Bird is still under team control through 2028, so he might cost the Phillies a bit more. He doesn’t profile as a closer. But as a set-up man he’ll be popular getting closer to the deadline.
More News: Two Phillies Top Prospects Selected to National League All-Star Futures Roster
RP Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland
The Phillies need someone that can close games down the stretch. Clase has emerged as one of the best in the game. With Cleveland he’s led the American League in saves each of the last three seasons.
Between Jordan Romano’s inconsistency and Jose Alvarado’s suspension, Clase would fill a clear need. In addition, he’s on a five-year, $20 million deal that ends in 2026 and has team options in 2027 and 2028.
Philly would have its closer for the foreseeable future with this trade.
OF Taylor Ward, LA Angels
Ward is probably a cheaper option than Mullins who can play any position in the outfield. He consistently slugs and he’s already reached 20 home runs this season. He’s a consistent home run hitter, as he has three 20-home runs seasons in the last four campaigns.
So, he fits right in with the Phillies. He also has a year of team control, and the Angels look to be sellers again at the deadline.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.