It Sounds Like Philadelphia Phillies Aren't Interested in Trading for Former MVP
The dream addition for Philadelphia Phillies fans this offseason was for Dave Dombrowski and his front office to go out and land Juan Soto.
Not only would that insert one of the best players in the league into their lineup that has struggled to produce during the biggest moments of the playoffs the last two years, but it would also massively upgrade the weakest unit on their roster.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the Phillies are in the Soto sweepstakes.
With teams extending their offers to the superstar outfielder, Philadelphia has reportedly not expressed interest in signing the slugger.
While the price tag it would cost to land Soto is certainly going to be astronomical, it's surprising they haven't made an effort to at least put something on the table since he would be the exact player that could transform their team.
Outfield will continue to be an area the Phillies target, so even though they likely aren't going to bring in the phenom, they won't go into the upcoming campaign with the same group they had last season.
Someone who would be an idea pivot this winter would be Cody Bellinger.
The former MVP has resurrected his career with the Chicago Cubs the past two years after his final stretch with the Los Angeles Dodgers went poorly.
However, based on what Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reported, it sounds like Philadelphia isn't interested in landing him either.
"The worst-kept secret at the GM meetings was the Cubs offering Bellinger to anyone and everyone. So far, no team has expressed strong interest," he shared.
That is interesting on the surface.
Bellinger would provide the Phillies some versatility in the outfield with his ability to play multiple positions, manning center field against a right-handed pitcher while sliding into left when Johan Rojas is in the lineup to face a lefty.
What could be holding Philadelphia back is the contract of the slugger.
"Come on, who's going to touch that contract? The risk is just too great for the production," one general manager told Nightengale.
Bellinger opted into his $27.5 million contract with the Cubs this offseason, putting his base salary at something that would make him one of the highest paid players on the Phillies' roster if they were to trade for him.
While his slash line during his two years in Chicago has been .286/.340/.475 with 44 homers and 175 RBI, that is a ton of money to pay for someone who is a volatile player if he's not performing at his peak.
Philadelphia still has some other options they can pursue since there haven't been tons of moves made to date this offseason.
That could include putting together a trade package for Luis Robert Jr. who offers some of the same upside while also costing a fraction of the price.
It will be interesting to see what comes of this, but right now, it seems like the Phillies aren't interested in Bellinger.