Phillies Could Bolster Rotation in Offseason with Massive Trade for All-Star Ace
The Philadelphia Phillies full and complete focus is on the playoffs as the calendar gets ready to turn to October, and that is exactly how it should be in the clubhouse.
In the front office however, while they can hope everything they've done has put the team in the best position possible to make a run, no matter how long that run lasts, the offseason is a certain reality that awaits. In the case of Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, even if his team wins a World Series, he will have major work to do this offseason.
Dombrowski Has Major Decisions to Make for Phillies
While much of the fan focus is going to understandably fall on keeping Kyle Schwarber, the bread and butter of this team the last several years has been starting pitching, and Dombrowski will have to make moves here. Likely set to lose Ranger Suarez to a huge deal on the open market and with Zach Wheeler looking likely to miss time at the start of the season, Philadelphia must add an arm or two.
If they aren't looking to shell out a long commitment for nine-figure type money, the trade market could be a better play. It just so happens that a solid and accomplished veteran is likely going to be shopped this winter after refusing to entertain waiving his no-trade clause last year in St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Sonny Gray.
Sonny Gray Considering Waiving No-Trade Clause to Be Moved
Last offseason, Gray was considered a prime trade candidate due to his contract and the Cardinals seemingly entering a rebuild, but he was able to declare he was staying due to a full no-trade clause. After another losing season in St. Louis though and now entering the final year of the deal, it certainly sounds like the 35-year-old's stance is softening.
“I think I do, just to be frank and to be honest. I definitely think I do," Gray poignantly stated via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch when asked if he would entertain changing his tune. "Whether I do decide that I want to go somewhere – whether that actually happens – I don’t have complete control of that. Obviously, I have control of where I can’t go or don’t go. I’m going to be 36. It’s going to be my 14th season. Last year of my contract for this. I don’t know what the future holds for me.”
The sizable contract for Gray is going to complicate things, but the Cardinals will almost certainly be willing to take on some of the money he is owed.
Gray's Contract Makes Him Attainable For Little Return
Gray is entering the final season of a huge three-year, $75 million contract which sees him be owed $35 million in 2026. Given the fact that his numbers have moved in the wrong direction, nobody is going to touch that deal with a 10-foot pole. Which means not only is St. Louis going to offer serious cash considerations, the player return will not be expensive at all.
Though 2025 was far from the three-time All-Star's best year, he still made a full 32 starts and pitched to a respectable 4.28 ERA with a record of 14-8. He's also still striking out batters at a high rate, collecting over 200 K's for the second year in a row and fanning 10 per nine innings.
Gray closed on a high note as well, pitching to a 2.65 ERA in his final three starts of the season. Over the last four years, he has been rock solid with a 3.53 ERA over 116 total starts, the kind of production the Phillies would absolutely love.
For a team like Philadelphia who will be in need of some pitching and would love to not have to make a long-term commitment, someone like Gray -- who they were linked to last offseason -- could be a great fit. When the hot stove rumors start flying, look for the Phillies to be involved in the pursuit of the right-hander.