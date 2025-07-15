Phillies Can Solve Bullpen Problem Without Huge Trade via Veteran Free Agent
The Philadelphia Phillies are expected over the next couple of weeks to try to make some aggressive moves to upgrade the roster ahead of the trade deadline.
Over the last few years, the Phillies have gotten close to glory in various stages; however, they have fallen short for one reason or another. Playing the blame game for past failures doesn't get you anywhere, however identifying the problem and making upgrades is critical.
One reason why they suffered an early exit last year in the NLDS against the New York Mets was the complete implosion of a bullpen that had been solid most of the year.
There was a ton of offseason turnover and the talented yet underperforming unit was reduced tremendously, and as a result, the group has been a major liability all season long.
When it comes to the deadline, upgrading the bullpen is at the top of the list for president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski.
By all accounts, Philadelphia is planning on going big. And by big, trying to swing deals for some of the best bullpen arms in baseball who are under team control for the next several years.
Just this week, reports emerged of them being linked to the Minnesota Twins and trying to swing a deal for at least one of their star relievers Jhoan Durán and Griffin Jax. Neither option is going to come cheap, and while if something materializes there they should absolutely do it, there's another boost available who would not cost a thing.
Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required) revealed the fact that teams including both the Mets and New York Yankees are interested in a potential reunion with veteran free agent David Robertson.
The Phillies should absolutely be throwing their hat in the ring here as well though for a reuniting of their own.
It would be the journeyman's third stint in the City of Brotherly Love and while the first one did not go well back in 2019 due to injury. However after being acquired at the trade deadline in 2022 from the Chicago Cubs, Robertson would post a 2.70 ERA in 22 appearances down the stretch and help the team reach the World Series.
Now 40 years old, Robertson went unsigned this offseason despite an impressive 3.00 ERA and one of the better strikeout rates of his career last season with the Texas Rangers.
At this point if Robertson still wants to play, perhaps those contract demands have decreased.
Even if he is a bit pricey though, paying him for half a season while not giving up any prospects should be something every team is very interested based on what Robertson was last year.
Keep an eye on Philadelphia and every other bullpen needy team for someone like this.
