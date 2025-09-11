Phillies Magic Number to Win NL East on Cruise Control After Beating Mets
The Philadelphia Phillies are a game away from a clean sweep of the New York Mets after winning, 11-3, on Wednesday evening.
The Phillies (86-60) put together another blowout win over their rivals. Bryce Harper hit a solo home run, and Max Kepler also hit a solo home run. Kepler went 3-for-4 with five RBI. That made Cristopher Sanchez’s (13-5) game on the mound much easier, as he gave up four hits and one run in six innings.
With it, the Phillies are making easy work of gaining on turning their magic number to win the division into an actual division title for the second straight season.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number
Before the series with the Mets started, Philadelphia had a magic number of 13. The number drops every time the Phillies win over the Mets lose. So, with a head-to-head series the Phillies had a chance to drop that magic number by eight. So far, so good.
After the win on Wednesday the magic number fell to seven. If the Phillies win Thursday’s game, then the number will fall to five. This represents the last head-to-head series between the NL East rivals. With the red-hot Texas Rangers heading to New York to face the Mets starting on Friday, New York’s free-fall could continue this weekend. It would take an absolute collapse by Philadelphia to change its trajectory toward the playoffs.
The Phillies maintained their healthy lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 2 playoff berth, which would allow the Phillies to skip the wild card round and host a divisional playoff series. But the Milwaukee Brewers were swept by the Rangers and Philadelphia has now cut the Brewers’ lead for the No. 1 seed to 2.5 games.
The Phillies are seeking to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Back in 2022, the franchise made the World Series as a wild card team. In 2023, Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series and last season the Phillies lost in the divisional round.
The Phillies have not won consecutive division titles since earlier this century, when they won five straight NL East crowns from 2007-11. In that span they won the 2008 World Series, went to the World Series again in 2009 and reached the NL Championship Series in 2010.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch NL East: 7
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 16
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Sept. 11, vs. New York Mets; Sept. 12-14, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 19-21, at Arizona; Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
NL East Standings (after Sept. 10)
Philadelphia Phillies: 85-60 (lead division)
New York Mets: 76-70 (10.0 games behind)
New York Mets Remaining Schedule (16 games): Sept. 11, at Philadelphia; Sept. 12-14, vs. Texas; Sept. 16-18, vs. San Diego; Sept. 19-21, vs. Washington; Sept. 23-25 at Chicago Cubs; Sept. 26-28, at Miami.