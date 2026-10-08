4 Phillies Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027

The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of items on their to-do list heading into the offseason, with their top priority being figuring out who their next manager will be.

It won’t be Alex Cora, who is taking off the 2027 season. It could be Don Mattingly, who was the interim manager this season in place of Rob Thomson. Once that is figured out, there will be work to do with the roster.

Several key contributors, such as Luis Arraez and Alec Bohm, will be free agents. The pitching staff could use some depth, and an infusion of youth would certainly help. The Phillies’ farm system isn’t very highly regarded, but there are some players who could certainly help in 2027.

Here are four prospects who could play major roles for Philadelphia next year.

4. OF Dante Nori

Mar 8, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Italy left fielder Dante Nori (16) reacts to his single agains the Great Britain in the sixth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The addition of Arraez brought a new dimension to the Phillies lineup, someone who makes a lot of contact and puts pressure on the opposing defense. Dante Nori has a similar skill set at the plate and can add a spark to the team.

His defensive abilities are already elite, which is something Philadelphia needs more of in the outfield. Possessing plus speed, it not only helps him make plays with the glove, but also be a terror on the basepaths.

A hip injury cut his 2026 campaign short, but he has a skill set that can help the Phillies next season.

3. RHP Moises Chace

Feb 20, 2025; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Moises Chace (75) participates in media day at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2025, Moises Chace missed the entirety of the 2026 campaign. He was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in the Gregory Soto deal in 2024 and was progressing nicely with Double-A Reading before the injury.

Activated off the 60-day injured list on Sept. 28, he is healthy and ready to get back on track this offseason. There are questions about whether he can remain a starting pitcher long-term, but if the organization wants to keep him healthy and shift him to the bullpen, he can help immediately.

It could be a similar path to the Major Leagues as Alex McFarlane, who dominated Double-A Reading and quickly became a trusted option for Mattingly in the bullpen.

2. SS Aidan Miller

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Had Aidan Miller not been dealing with a back injury in 2026, he very well could have been making an impact at the Major League level this season. With questions surrounding Trea Turner and the entire infield, there could be a few new faces in the lineup.

As long as Miller can stay healthy, he will almost assuredly be a part of the Philadelphia plans in 2027. Whether it is at shortstop or third base long-term, he is a massive piece of the team’s future.

His 2025 season provided a lot of optimism heading into the offseason, and health is the only thing holding him back.

1. RHP Gage Wood

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League pitcher Gage Wood (14) stands on the mound against American League in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Gage Wood quickly got promoted in 2026 with some stellar performances from Single-A Clearwater to Double-A Reading, where his dynamic arsenal didn’t look overmatched.

There are scouts who believe that his fastball was MLB-ready when he was drafted. He should get a chance to prove that in 2027, even if he stays the course as a starting pitcher. That is a big reason why he didn’t make his debut in 2026, because the franchise is intent on him sticking in the rotation.

He has high-leverage experience out of the bullpen, so if the team is desperate for help there, he can provide it in a pinch.