4 Phillies Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027
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The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of items on their to-do list heading into the offseason, with their top priority being figuring out who their next manager will be.
It won’t be Alex Cora, who is taking off the 2027 season. It could be Don Mattingly, who was the interim manager this season in place of Rob Thomson. Once that is figured out, there will be work to do with the roster.
Several key contributors, such as Luis Arraez and Alec Bohm, will be free agents. The pitching staff could use some depth, and an infusion of youth would certainly help. The Phillies’ farm system isn’t very highly regarded, but there are some players who could certainly help in 2027.
Here are four prospects who could play major roles for Philadelphia next year.
4. OF Dante Nori
The addition of Arraez brought a new dimension to the Phillies lineup, someone who makes a lot of contact and puts pressure on the opposing defense. Dante Nori has a similar skill set at the plate and can add a spark to the team.
His defensive abilities are already elite, which is something Philadelphia needs more of in the outfield. Possessing plus speed, it not only helps him make plays with the glove, but also be a terror on the basepaths.
A hip injury cut his 2026 campaign short, but he has a skill set that can help the Phillies next season.
3. RHP Moises Chace
After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2025, Moises Chace missed the entirety of the 2026 campaign. He was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in the Gregory Soto deal in 2024 and was progressing nicely with Double-A Reading before the injury.
Activated off the 60-day injured list on Sept. 28, he is healthy and ready to get back on track this offseason. There are questions about whether he can remain a starting pitcher long-term, but if the organization wants to keep him healthy and shift him to the bullpen, he can help immediately.
It could be a similar path to the Major Leagues as Alex McFarlane, who dominated Double-A Reading and quickly became a trusted option for Mattingly in the bullpen.
2. SS Aidan Miller
Had Aidan Miller not been dealing with a back injury in 2026, he very well could have been making an impact at the Major League level this season. With questions surrounding Trea Turner and the entire infield, there could be a few new faces in the lineup.
As long as Miller can stay healthy, he will almost assuredly be a part of the Philadelphia plans in 2027. Whether it is at shortstop or third base long-term, he is a massive piece of the team’s future.
His 2025 season provided a lot of optimism heading into the offseason, and health is the only thing holding him back.
1. RHP Gage Wood
A first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Gage Wood quickly got promoted in 2026 with some stellar performances from Single-A Clearwater to Double-A Reading, where his dynamic arsenal didn’t look overmatched.
There are scouts who believe that his fastball was MLB-ready when he was drafted. He should get a chance to prove that in 2027, even if he stays the course as a starting pitcher. That is a big reason why he didn’t make his debut in 2026, because the franchise is intent on him sticking in the rotation.
He has high-leverage experience out of the bullpen, so if the team is desperate for help there, he can provide it in a pinch.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.