4 Takeaways From Phillies Horrible Series Sweep by Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies just wrapped up a nine-game homestand with a visit from their National League East rivals, the Atlanta Braves, and things couldn’t have gone much worse for them.

The Phillies were swept by the Braves, managing to score only three runs in three games. It was a pitiful performance, as the team has now lost four series in a row. The only reason their struggles aren’t being broadcast more is that another divisional rival, the New York Mets, is playing even worse while riding an 11-game losing streak.

Philadelphia won’t have a break to try and figure things out, as they are back on the road starting a series with the same Chicago Cubs team that just took two out of three from them last week at Citizens Bank Park.

Stymied By Lefties Again

Apr 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What many people could have chalked up as an early-season blip on the radar is turning into an incredibly troubling trend. The Phillies cannot hit left-handed pitching, regardless of the quality of the pitcher.

Struggling against Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet or Chris Sale, who threw seven innings of one-run ball in Game 2, is one thing. But getting shut out by Martin Perez, who was returning to Atlanta after being designated for assignment, is alarming.

Things won’t get any better for Philadelphia until it can figure out southpaws.

Bryce Harper Remains Hot

Apr 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There have been several players struggling at the plate this season, but Bryce Harper has not been one of them. He has been the only consistent source of offensive production for the team over the last week or so.

Against the Braves, he got the job done once again. The All-Star first baseman produced a .364/.417/.545 slash line in 11 at-bats with a triple and one walk.

Kyle Schwarber has started heating up recently, but this lineup has way too many holes currently for consistent offensive production to be possible. Others have to step up, or changes need to be made.

Taijuan Walker Struggles Again

Mar 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) reacts against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Taijuan Walker provided the Phillies with solid production last season despite a yo-yoing role between the rotation and bullpen. This year, he got a chance to start again with Zack Wheeler sidelined and Ranger Suarez leaving in free agency, but the results have been disastrous.

Atlanta crushed him to the tune of seven earned runs in four innings. Austin Riley and Dominic Smith both hit home runs against him. It is easy to envision Walker being the player removed from the rotation when Wheeler is ready to return.

Bullpen Stepping Up Without Duran

Apr 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

One of the strengths of Philadelphia in the early going was the bullpen. But the team’s dynamic changed drastically when their closer, Jhoan Duran, was placed on the injured list with a strained left oblique.

The Phillies didn’t have a save opportunity against the Braves to see how manager Rob Thomson will handle things with him sidelined, but it was encouraging to see the group pitch so well.

Philadelphia’s bullpen threw 13 innings against the Braves and had only three earned runs scored against them. A great job was done to help keep the team in the game, with Andrew Painter and Walker each only going four innings.