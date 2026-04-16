4 Biggest Phillies Takeaways From Ugly Series Loss to Cubs

The Philadelphia Phillies have hit a rough patch in the early going of the season. After winning two series in a row, they have now been defeated in three consecutive, with the last one coming at the hands of the Chicago Cubs.

The middle of their nine-game homestand was completed in tough fashion. The Phillies won the first game of the series 13-7 but were dominated the rest of the way, losing 10-4 and 11-2 in the final two matchups.

Philadelphia is heading into its first series of the year against its National League East rivals, the Atlanta Braves, on a low note. There is a lot to figure out with this team that isn’t playing very well at the moment.

What’s Wrong With Jesus Luzardo?

Apr 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (42) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Entering his start against the Cubs, there were some underlying metrics that insinuated Jesus Luzardo was suffering from some bad luck. It is hard to envision that being the case anymore, as Chicago rocked him in the rubber game.

He pitched 5.1 innings while allowing 12 hits and one walk, resulting in nine runs, eight of which were earned, being scored against him. Nico Hoerner was a thorn in his side with an RBI single and a two-run home run off him.

Luzardo now has a 7.94 ERA on the season with a 1.46 WHIP. His 30 strikeouts in 22.2 innings are encouraging, but something isn’t fully clicking for him right now.

Edmundo Sosa Earning an Extended Look

Apr 1, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Edmundo Sosa (33) reacts after hitting a two RBI single during the ninth inning Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia lineup has had some weaknesses thus far this season. It would not be a surprise to see manager Rob Thomson look to shake things up and Edmundo Sosa could be one of the players he turns to more.

He provided a spark for the Phillies against Chicago, racking up four hits, including a double and a home run, in nine at-bats. Sosa also knocked in three runs and is putting pressure on Alec Bohm to start producing; his playing time will likely decrease drastically.

With the ability to play multiple positions, Bryson Stott’s playing time could also be in jeopardy without an improvement in performance.

Lineup Stifled By Lefty Again

Apr 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This has been an issue throughout 2026 thus far and continued against the Cubs. In the series finale, Shota Imanaga made easy work of Philadelphia’s lineup, with his only blemish being a leadoff solo home run by Trea Turner.

After that, he didn’t face much of an issue, allowing only two more hits and one walk across his six innings of work with 11 strikeouts. How much longer can Thomson and the front office watch these struggles before making a move?

Bryce Harper did hit a home run off a left-handed relief pitcher, Luke Little, in the ninth inning with the game out of reach as well.

Cristopher Sanchez is a Legitimate Cy Young Contender

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With Zack Wheeler sidelined and rehabbing still, Cristopher Sanchez has emerged as the team’s ace. He has filled the spot valiantly and is a legitimate NL Cy Young Award contender, given his current performance.

He threw six innings in Game 1, working around six hits and three walks to give up only two earned runs, which came on a Dansby Swanson two-run homer. Eight strikeouts were recorded, as Sanchez has reached ace status because of the increase in his punchouts.

On the season, he is now 2-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 1.39 WHIP, striking out 31 across 22.1 innings of work.