Angels General Manager Shuts Down Mike Trout to Phillies Talk

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing some great baseball during a recent stretch, but this will be a team seeking some improvements this summer.

Following a fantastic turnaround, the Phillies are once again looking like one of the best teams in baseball. There is a lot to like about the roster for Philadelphia, and it’s no secret why they have been playing well.

In the starting rotation, they have arguably the best duo in baseball with Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler. Following those two in the bullpen is the talented Jhoan Duran, who has been excellent this season.

Furthermore, in the lineup, the excellent duo of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber has been joined by Brandon Marsh, who is having a breakout campaign. This trio are all All-Stars this year, but some more help is needed.

Philadelphia’s offense has struggled at times, and there is certainly a need for another bat for the lineup. However, a potential dream target of the Phillies doesn’t appear to be an option. Mike Trout has been long rumored to Philadelphia over the years, but Los Angeles Angels general manager John Mozeliak shut that down.

Trout Not Being Traded to Phillies

I asked John Mozeliak #Angels GM if he was going to trade Mike Trout to the Phillies at the trade deadline and he answered emphatically, "NO!" . — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) July 5, 2026

In a fairly direct question by Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the general manager of the Los Angeles Angels quickly responded that their star won’t be traded to the Phillies.

There has long been a link between Philadelphia and Trout with his South New Jersey roots. However, despite the Angels once again struggling, the talented slugger doesn’t appear to be on the trade market.

Due to him having problems staying healthy in recent years, this not too long ago felt like an unmovable contract. However, with Trout being healthy and performing well this season, it felt like it would be a good time to try and move him. While Los Angeles would have to eat some of the salary, this could provide the team with perhaps a needed reset.

For the Phillies, Trout would have been a dream target for them to try and acquire this summer. Philadelphia is a team that has a couple of holes in their outfield, and adding a talented right-handed hitter for the middle of the order is also a need. Trout would have checked those boxes for Philadelphia, but it doesn’t appear like it will be happening.

With one option seemingly off the board, it will be interesting to see where the Phillies look for help in their outfield.