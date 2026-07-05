Phillies Need to Add Talent Around Star Closer Before MLB Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies have been rising up the standings of late, and this is a group that looks like a true contender once again. However, with the trade deadline approaching, there will be some areas that they should seek to improve.

The turnaround for the Phillies has been one of the most impressive things so far in baseball this season. This was a team that was 10 games under the .500 mark in April and has since been able to completely turn things around.

Philadelphia has been led by their talented veteran core that has numerous stars. Considering where this team was not too long ago, being able to see the Atlanta Braves now in the standings is very impressive.

However, while the team has performed well, there is still plenty of work to be done. Despite the winning of late, the Phillies do have some areas that they will likely need to seek some external upgrades for.

Mark Feinsand of MLB recently spoke about the bullpen being a need for the Phillies to address prior to the MLB trade deadline.

Philadelphia Needs Help Around Star Closer

While in recent years it has usually been the closer spot that the Phillies have been seeking upgrades for during the summer, that is a spot that is now a great strength for the team.

Jhoan Duran has been one of the best in the game since coming over last year and has been exactly what the team has been looking for in the role. Unfortunately, they are lacking in the rest of the unit.

Brad Keller being on the injured list has not helped the situation of late, but this is a group overall that is mediocre at best this year. If Philadelphia is going to be a true contender, they will need to improve the bridge to Duran.

Fortunately, there is never a shortage of relief pitchers to add during the summer, but they do at times come at a premium. Furthermore, if the team does seek upgrades, they should be focused on getting a left-handed arm as well to help the unit. Jose Alvarado has not been good this year, and they will want a southpaw in the pen to be able to match up against players like Shohei Ohtani in October.

Overall, while they do have their star closer in Duran, some more help is needed around him for the unit.