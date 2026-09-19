Why Aaron Nola Will Be Phillies' X-Factor in October

As the Philadelphia Phillies head into the stretch run with just nine games to play now, the team is nearing clinching a playoff berth. While anything can happen for the team, they do appear like they will be playing postseason baseball.

It has certainly been an interesting season so far for the Phillies, who were one of the worst teams in baseball to start the year. Philadelphia had numerous players who were struggling, but their turnaround has been impressive.

Coming into the season, this was a group that was expected to be a playoff team and contend for the World Series. While at times they have looked like that caliber of team, there have been times they haven’t also.

With October nearly here, the team will be relying on their excellent starting rotation to carry them. There is a major question mark with the health and status of Jesus Luzardo, but even without him, the Phillies have a strong rotation that can win a series.

However, especially if Luzardo is out or not the same pitcher for the postseason, a key player for them is going to be Aaron Nola.

Nola Can Be Postseason X-Factor

Sep 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though there have been some major struggles last year and to start this season, there have been few pitchers in baseball that have been as good as Nola over the last couple of months.

Overall, the 7-10 record and 4.49 ERA don’t jump off the page, but what he has been able to do of late has. In August, he totaled a 2.65 ERA and struck out 41 batters in 34 innings.

Furthermore, he has been even better so far in September, totaling a 1.33 ERA and holding opposing batters to a .194 batting average. Last year and the start of this season were certainly low points for Nola, but the right-hander has worked hard and has been able to bounce back.

He is going to be a key player for this team not only down the stretch, but in the playoffs. The Phillies will likely be asking him to start a game in the playoffs, and his performance the last two months should have them confident that he will be able to deliver.

The rotation is going to be key for how far the Phillies can go in October, and with the uncertainty about Luzardo, Nola has emerged as the new third option for the team.