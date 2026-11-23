Luis Arraez is considered to be one of the top free agents on the market going into the 2027 season. There’s no question that the Philadelphia Phillies should make the effort to bring him back, but the contract he could earn is up in the air.

The Phillies traded for Arraez at the trade deadline last season, acquiring him and right-handed reliever Caleb Kilian from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-handed pitching prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair.

The 29-year-old Arraez is now a free agent and is one of the better position players available on the market. When it comes to the contract that he is projected to get in free agency, there are multiple comparisons to take note of from previous seasons.

As for something short-term like a one-year deal, Gleyber Torres, who signed a $22.025 million deal (QO from the Detroit Tigers) and Ha-Seong Kim, who signed a $20 million deal (with the Atlanta Braves), are two notable potential salary comparisons according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).

Luis Arraez has wide-ranging contract possibilites

Sep 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the eleventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for a multi-year deal, Jeff McNeil’s 4-year, $50 million contract extension that he signed with the New York Mets in January 2023, and Jorge Polanco’s two-year, $40 million pact that he signed with the Mets before the 2026 season.

Arraez would most likely get something similar to these contracts, at least at about a $20 million average annual value. A deal for three years or more seems likely for the three-time batting champion.

The veteran infielder is a three-time batting champion who consistently hits right around .300 each season, since making his debut in 2019. He has a career .316 batting average across eight Big League seasons, with a .360 on-base percentage, .414 slugging percentage and a .775 OPS.

This past season for both Philadelphia and the Giants, he slashed .310/.345/.419 with 64 RBIs, 67 runs scored, seven triples, six home runs, a career-high 33 doubles and a .765 OPS.

Phillies should work to fit Luis Arraez into pay roll

Sep 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts after his RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arraez’s defense at second base improved significantly, as he finished the 2026 season in the 97th percentile in Outs Above Average.

The Phillies should look to re-sign Arraez after the season he had. Acquiring Arraez at the trade deadline last season was a smart move by Philadelphia, although it was disappointing that he got injured and was unable to contribute to the team in the postseason.

This could’ve very well been a difference-maker for the Phillies. Signing him this offseason would improve the defense, as well as add a strong contact bat to the lineup who hits for a high average.

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