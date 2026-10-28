Breaking Down Where Gage Wood Fits in for Phillies in 2027

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for an important offseason, and they will be a team that is hoping to see some of their young players step up for the franchise.

Coming off another disappointing October, there is seemingly some uncertainty about the direction of the Phillies. This is a team that has made the playoffs for five straight years and has a World Series appearance in 2022. However, just making the playoffs is not the expectation of the team, and with one of the biggest payrolls in baseball, it has been a disappointment.

As Philadelphia heads into the offseason, what the plan will be to find ways to get better is yet to be determined. However, they are going to have some needs to fill, and whether or not they will be willing to spend will be interesting.

The Phillies will be hoping, like with Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford this year, that some of their in-house talent will be able to develop and contribute. Aidan Miller is a name that has been mentioned quite a bit, and his being a starter on Opening Day would not be a surprise.

The Phillies have another talented prospect in Gage Wood, who the franchise is high on. However, his path to the majors is a bit harder to figure out.

Where Does Gage Wood Fit in Phillies Plans for 2027?

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates at the end of the eighth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the best pitching prospect in the system now for Philadelphia, Wood is a name that garnered a lot of attention last year. When the Phillies were heading down the stretch, there was some speculation early on that he could come in and help their bullpen.

However, Philadelphia has been very intentional when it comes to his development and very mindful of his workload. The Phillies elected not to rush him to the majors and had him focusing on being a starter in the minors.

This season, he totaled a 4.36 ERA between Single-A and Double-A. What was very impressive about his game was his ability to create swings and misses. The right-hander had 139 strikeouts in 95 innings pitched, showcasing his ability to make batters miss.

As Philadelphia prepares for 2027, Wood is going to be an interesting prospect to keep an eye on. With a good amount of work in Double-A, he could start the season there or perhaps in Triple-A for the organization. However, with a starting rotation in the majors that appears to be very set with five starters, his path to the majors in 2027 is a bit tricky to figure out. While an injury can always change that, the rotation for Philadelphia is expected to be the strength of the team.

For Wood, his development will be key for the team, and there is no need to rush him with the starting rotation that they have in place.