Bryce Harper Gives Insight Regarding Potential MLB Lockout, Phillies Could Seek Trade

The biggest news around MLB has been the talk surrounding the potential lockout that could change the outcome of the 2027 season for the Philadelphia Phillies and everyone involved.

While some believe the lockout may not occur due to the Milwaukee Brewers' World Series championship, players, managers, and front office executives around the league still believe that a lockout is inevitable.

Phillies star Bryce Harper has recently voiced his opinion about the lockout, saying he does not expect to play baseball in 2027.

Harper's comments not only indicated that the lockout will definitely happen, but he also implied he enjoys the offseason more than playing baseball. His comments have caused fans and commentators to voice their concerns about the Philadelphia star and discuss whether or not he still enjoys playing baseball at this point in his career.

Bryce Harper makes eyebrow-raising comments on lockout

The Phillies are still expected to approach this offseason like any other and are preparing to bring in new talent, as key players such as Alec Bohm, Luis Arraez, and reliever Jose Alvarado could potentially leave Philadelphia in free agency.

After another disappointing end to the season, the Phillies are expected to make a big move to compete in 2027. However, after Harper made his concerning comments, there has been some speculation about whether he could possibly be traded during the offseason.

During the 2026 season, Harper started all 162 games, where he held a .269 batting average, with 29 home runs, 87 RBIs, and an .865 OPS. The 34-year-old first baseman would enter the 2027 season with four years remaining on his contract.

As the talk of the lockout continues to surface, Philadelphia should also consider if moving Harper would be the right choice. The Phillies could potentially acquire valuable prospects or current major league players if they do decide to move Harper. However, if the signs continue to point in the direction of no baseball in 2027, other teams may be hesitant to engage in a trade.

An issue to consider after the star first baseman's comments is that they caused potential drama surrounding him as well as the Philadelphia organization. Between his questionable comments surrounding the lockout and his feelings about playing baseball, as well as any age concerns the team could have, it could be a good idea for General Manager Preston Mattingly to look for a potential new home for Harper if teams are willing to make a move for him.

The perfect package could give Philadelphia young talent and provide a shake-up to an aging core that has not been able to accomplish its goal of winning a World Series.

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