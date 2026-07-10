Kyle Schwarber Joining Bryce Harper in Home Run Derby Field

The Philadelphia Phillies are the host team for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game that will be held at Citizens Bank Park.

They are going to be well represented throughout the entire event, with six players being named to the National League All-Star Team. Outfielder Brandon Marsh will be in the starting lineup, while designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Bryce Harper, who was a “Legends Pick” by commissioner Rob Manfred, will be coming off the bench.

On the mound, Cristopher Sanchez could be the NL starting pitcher. Closer Jhoan Duran also made the team. Starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo was named a replacement as well.

Not only will the Phillies be well represented during the game, but they will be featured prominently during the 2026 Home Run Derby, with Kyle Schwarber being announced as a participant.

Kyle Schwarber entering 2026 MLB Home Run Derby

Jul 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a single against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is the second Philadelphia player to commit to the event after Harper shared on social media that he will be participating.

Schwarber is the seventh confirmed participant, joining his teammate, Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays, Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals, Ben Rice of the New York Yankees, Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals and Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox. That means one more slot needs to be filled.

The home run derby is something that Schwarber has plenty of experience participating in. He was the runner-up, while representing the Chicago Cubs, when the contest was held in Washington, D.C., in 2018. He hit an event-high 55 home runs, but lost 19-18 to Harper that time out.

In 2022, while representing the Phillies, he was the top seed in the tournament. But he was unable to get past veteran Albert Pujols, who pulled off the upset and eliminated Schwarber in the first round.

There will be Schwarbombs bursting in air pic.twitter.com/suI61xuSzX — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 10, 2026

During the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, a swing-off occurred. Schwarber launched three home runs in three swings, helping the NL come away victorious and earning himself the MVP award for the game.

Having him in the home run derby for a third time felt inevitable. Entering play on July 10, Schwarber leads the MLB with 32 home runs. The league leader in long balls should be participating in such an event, and doing so in front of his home crowd will make it even more special.

It will be interesting to see if the Philadelphia teammates matchup at any point during the event, which will be must-see television should it occur.