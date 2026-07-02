Right-Handed Hitter Isn’t Only Thing Phillies Want To Trade For

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing at an incredibly high level since Don Mattingly took over as interim manager following the firing of Rob Thomson.

They are putting immense pressure on the Atlanta Braves, rapidly closing the gap in the National League East standings. Entering play on July 2, they are only 2.5 games behind, putting forth a historic turnaround this season.

After being 10 games under the .500 mark in April, they got more than 10 games over the .500 mark before the calendar flipped to July. The team is clicking on all cylinders, and heading into the MLB trade deadline, they are clear-cut buyers.

There have been plenty of discussions about the Phillies looking for a right-handed hitting outfielder. It is likely their No. 1 need, especially with how little production they have received from right fielders this season.

Phillies predicted to make trade for starting pitcher

Apr 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski before game against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, that isn’t the only thing they are looking for ahead of the deadline. As shared by MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN during an appearance on the Juse Baseball Show, he revealed that Philadelphia is also going to make a move for a starting pitcher ahead of the trade deadline.

“They’ll both get starting pitchers... the Phillies are looking for a backend of the rotation type guy, but you know Dombrowski, he’ll probably be involved in the conversations that happen about Skubal,” Olney said, referencing the Phillies and Braves.

“They’ll both get starting pitchers... the Phillies are looking for a backend of the rotation type guy, but you know Dombrowski, he’ll probably be involved in the conversations that happen about Skubal.”



- @Buster_ESPN on what the Phillies and Braves will do at the trade… pic.twitter.com/HariVw30Nf — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 2, 2026

It is hard to envision Philadelphia having the assets to get a trade completed with the Detroit Tigers centered around Tarik Skubal.

The two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner is going to have quite a bidding war for him, and the Phillies don’t have the farm system depth some of the other teams possess who are expected to try and trade for the talented lefty.

However, a backend rotation arm does make a lot of sense for the Phillies. With Andrew Painter being demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after struggling mightily, the team turned to Alan Rangel as his replacement in what have essentially turned into bullpen games.

Buster Olney Breaks Down the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Market https://t.co/T99LXXHiJj — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 2, 2026

Aaron Nola has been unreliable, not giving the team much of a chance to compete whenever he takes the mound. His ERA since the start of the 2025 season is the third-worst in the MLB among players with at least 150 innings pitched.

Being in the position that they are, despite two of their starting rotation spots being such a mess, speaks volumes to how well the rest of the team has been performing. This is a squad that can really do some damage down the stretch if they acquire some talent to address their weaknesses.

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