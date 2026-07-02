Right-Handed Hitter Isn’t Only Thing Phillies Want To Trade For
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The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing at an incredibly high level since Don Mattingly took over as interim manager following the firing of Rob Thomson.
They are putting immense pressure on the Atlanta Braves, rapidly closing the gap in the National League East standings. Entering play on July 2, they are only 2.5 games behind, putting forth a historic turnaround this season.
After being 10 games under the .500 mark in April, they got more than 10 games over the .500 mark before the calendar flipped to July. The team is clicking on all cylinders, and heading into the MLB trade deadline, they are clear-cut buyers.
There have been plenty of discussions about the Phillies looking for a right-handed hitting outfielder. It is likely their No. 1 need, especially with how little production they have received from right fielders this season.
Phillies predicted to make trade for starting pitcher
However, that isn’t the only thing they are looking for ahead of the deadline. As shared by MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN during an appearance on the Juse Baseball Show, he revealed that Philadelphia is also going to make a move for a starting pitcher ahead of the trade deadline.
“They’ll both get starting pitchers... the Phillies are looking for a backend of the rotation type guy, but you know Dombrowski, he’ll probably be involved in the conversations that happen about Skubal,” Olney said, referencing the Phillies and Braves.
It is hard to envision Philadelphia having the assets to get a trade completed with the Detroit Tigers centered around Tarik Skubal.
The two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner is going to have quite a bidding war for him, and the Phillies don’t have the farm system depth some of the other teams possess who are expected to try and trade for the talented lefty.
However, a backend rotation arm does make a lot of sense for the Phillies. With Andrew Painter being demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after struggling mightily, the team turned to Alan Rangel as his replacement in what have essentially turned into bullpen games.
Aaron Nola has been unreliable, not giving the team much of a chance to compete whenever he takes the mound. His ERA since the start of the 2025 season is the third-worst in the MLB among players with at least 150 innings pitched.
Being in the position that they are, despite two of their starting rotation spots being such a mess, speaks volumes to how well the rest of the team has been performing. This is a squad that can really do some damage down the stretch if they acquire some talent to address their weaknesses.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.