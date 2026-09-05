Gage Wood Proves Ready for Phillies Promotion With Strong Outing

Philadelphia Phillies fans have to be ecstatic about what one of their star prospects just accomplished.

Striking out 10 batters in four innings is an impressive feat for any pitcher, especially for a top prospect in one of the better organizations in the league.

The Phillies’ No. 1 prospect, right-handed pitcher Gage Wood, turned heads with his latest performance for Double-A Reading.

The 22-year-old struck out a career-high 10 batters across four innings in the Reading Fightin Phils’ 10-5 win against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin’ Park in his most recent start.

Gage Wood showcases elite stuff in career-best start

Career High 10 strikeouts tonight for Gage Wood



His line: 4 IP | 4 H | 1 ER | 2 BB | 10 K | 86 pitches 15 whiffs



Wood surprisingly came back out for the 5th and allowed all 3 baserunners to reach before being pulled. A bit curious, but a good outing nonetheless pic.twitter.com/2kZbfFJCgv — FuturePhils (@FuturePhils) September 4, 2026

Despite pitching to relatively high ERA marks in his first few seasons of professional baseball, Wood impressed in his outing on Thursday and showed promising signs of what’s to come. He was charged with two earned runs on four hits while walking two batters. Wood threw 15 of 20 first-pitch strikes to the opposition, tying his career-high with 86 pitches.

Wood is Philadelphia's top prospect and MLB’s No. 33 overall prospect. The right-hander was drafted in the first round of the 2025 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Arkansas.

He used a mix of fastballs, curveballs, sliders and changeups to keep the Yard Goats’ offense at bay. He got swings-and-misses from the fastball, curveball and changeup.

Wood struck out five on the curveball, two on the changeup, two on the slider and one on the fastball. While his fastball wasn’t his best pitch this outing, his four-seamer clocked at 98 mph in the first inning.

Gage Wood stacked up a career-high 10 strikeouts in his latest start ⭐️



More on the key pitch for the #Phillies' top prospect, who has issued 2 or fewer free passes in all 16 of his Double-A outings: https://t.co/migkb8ZNJt pic.twitter.com/D8eKdRJ2k5 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 4, 2026

He’s thrown a total of 90 innings so far between Single-A and Double-A in 2026, with a 4.40 ERA and a .236 BAA across 24 starts. Wood has 134 strikeouts and 30 walks across those 90 innings. Wood has issued two or fewer walks in all 16 of his starts at the Double-A level.

Wood also had a special experience at the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game in Philadelphia. Not only was he invited to participate in the event, but he also started the game for the National League at Citizens Bank Park, his future home ballpark.

There is still work to be done for the young prospect, but it was an encouraging and impressive outing for Wood. He gave Phillies fans a glimpse of what they could see at the Big League level for Philadelphia soon. This performance could very much be a telltale sign that Wood is ready for a promotion to help down the stretch.

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