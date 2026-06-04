Giants Slugger Could Be Option for Phillies at Trade Deadline

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to try to build momentum, the franchise will also be seeking to make some upgrades over the next couple of months.

Following a terrible start to the year, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month, and they are looking like a contender once again. Philadelphia has been led by their starting rotation. Since the return of Zack Wheeler, this group has really taken it to the next level.

While Wheeler has been really good since returning, it has been Cristopher Sanchez who has been amazing. The left-hander recently was able to set the record for the most consecutive scoreless innings for a southpaw, and he didn’t allow a run in the month of May.

Furthermore, even though the rotation has been carrying them, there are some concerns about the offense. This is a unit that didn’t perform great in May, and finding some external options seems necessary. While adding impact bats during the season is not easy, it will be something they have to accomplish.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some potential trade targets for the Phillies. One of them was San Francisco Giants slugger Heliot Ramos, who could be an interesting addition.

Ramos Could Fill a Need

May 13, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos (17) runs to third base in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It is no secret that Philadelphia will be seeking some help this offseason on the right side of the plate. This is a group that has seen some of their left-handed sluggers have really strong starts to the year, but the production on the other side of the plate has been lackluster.

With three years of arbitration left, Ramos could be a piece for the team going forward for a number of years, but that would come at a higher cost than a rental. While he is currently on the injured list with a quad injury, he has performed well once again this year, slashing .267/.307/.424 with four home runs and 20 RBI.

For the past two years, he has been able to hit at least 20 home runs for the Giants, which is a hard thing to accomplish in San Francisco. Due to the struggles of the team this year, it seems like the Giants could be heading toward a bit of a reset. Even though he is still just 26 years old, Buster Posey could be entertaining by moving him to help restock the farm system. As a right-handed bat in the outfield, Ramos could be an appealing option for Philadelphia.