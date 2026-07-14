Home Run Derby Winner Jordan Walker on Being Booed by Phillies Fans

Monday's Major League Baseball Home Run Derby was a disappointing one for Philadelphia Phillies fans.

Phillies stars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber took part in the competition, but neither won it.

In front of the home fans at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, Schwarber made it to the final round, where he hit 11 home runs. His competitor there was Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals, who got off to a slow start but later got into a zone and accumulated 12 dingers, which gave him the Home Run Derby title.

Walker, along with a few other participants in Monday's event, was vociferously booed by the Philadelphia faithful on hand.

Phillies fans let Jordan Walker hear it during MLB Home Run Derby

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Fans cheer after a run is scored by the Philadelphia Phillies against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He later commented on the rough treatment, and he didn't seem particularly bothered by it. In fact, he seemed to understand, per 97.5 The Fanatic.

“My thought was ‘Philly’s brutal,’ obviously. But I think it’s pretty special cause they love their players, and that’s what you want from your home (crowd). Honestly, I’ve never heard people cheer so loud for Schwarber, Harper. And those guys did their thing for sure. I can’t hate them because that’s their hometown. That’s their guy."

Philadelphia sports fans are known for loudly booing and showing vitriol to any athlete who plays for a different team. Many outside the area see it as classless and even "bush league," but people in the Delaware Valley region maintain that it's merely a part of their unparalleled passion and, at the end of the day, all in good fun.

Walker overcame that classic Philly treatment to become the first Cardinals player to win the Home Run Derby. Even the legendary Albert Pujols couldn't earn that honor.

For a while, it looked like Schwarber was on his way to winning the derby. He hit 10 homers to advance past the first round, and he then faced Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox, who also got loud boos, in the second round. He hit nine home runs to advance past Contreras and face Walker for the title.

Philly fans are booing the hell out of Jordan Walker 😂 pic.twitter.com/J5EU102Xw8 — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) July 14, 2026

Schwarber knows the feeling of coming up short in the event. He did so in 2018 when -- ironically -- Harper edged past him in the final round.

The 33-year-old four-time All-Star certainly appreciated the support he got from the hometown crowd on Monday, especially when he was first introduced to start the event.

“They erupted. That’s what you live for, right?” Schwarber said, per MLB.com. “You want your hometown to be behind you, and they were every second of it. From when we got introduced to the first pitch to all the way to the end. So I tip my cap to the Philadelphia faithful. They showed out tonight."

Schwarber is having a strong season for the resurgent Phillies. He's currently leading all of Major League Baseball with 32 home runs, and he put up an MLB-high 132 runs batted in and a National League-high 56 homers last year.

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