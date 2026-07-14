MLB Twitter Reacts To Hostile Phillies Crowd at Home Run Derby

The 2026 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby was held on Monday at Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies. Phillies stars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber competed in the event, but in the end, it was Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals who won the competition.

Walker faced off against Schwarber in the final round. Schwarber went first and hit 11 home runs, and Walker just edged him out with 12 home runs after getting hot late. He had to endure some vicious booing from the Philadelphia crowd to emerge victorious, and he wasn't the only non-Phillie player who was vociferously booed, as the Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero and Wilson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox also got such treatment.

Philly sports fans are notoriously inhospitable to anyone who wears a different team's uniform in any sport. After all, this is the same fan base that infamously once booed a man dressed as Santa Claus at a Philadelphia Eagles game in 1968. Depending on one's perspective, it's either all in good fun (it's just sports, after all) or nothing but hate and hard feelings.

Baseball fans on X (formerly Twitter) made their feelings known about the environment in South Philadelphia for the Home Run Derby. One Atlanta Braves fan implored Major League Baseball to never hold the All-Star week in Philadelphia again, and even said holding it in Los Angeles would be preferable.

Social media has mixed reactions to Phillies fans

Jul 13, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper (3) speaks before the home run derby at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hey MLB, plz never host All-Star week in Philly ever again. Literally any other city will do. I’ll even take LA over this. — Erin on deck (@erinnicolee17) July 14, 2026

Los Angeles sports fans receive hate for different reasons, namely the perception that they're merely fair-weather fans who lack passion and dedication, even though Dodger Stadium is considered one of MLB's loudest stadiums.

There does seem to be a little more respect for opposing players out on the West Coast, at least according to this same Braves fan.

🤣🤣 dodgers fans have a littleee more class than these feral Phillies fans I can’t deal lol — Erin on deck (@erinnicolee17) July 14, 2026

This fan feels it is classless for sports fans to treat opposing players the way attendees at Citizens Bank Park treated visiting competitors at Monday's Home Run Derby.

Ban Philly from hosting future all star events! Boo-ing all competitors in the home run derby besides Phillies is Busch league. — Jared Jacobson (@jajacobson6) July 14, 2026

This Washington, D.C.-area commentator had a similar sentiment.

Philly is booing everybody and everything so far tonight.



Kid in outfield not making a play.

Slugger taking a pitch.

The dude selling the beer.

The drone flying over head.



If you’re not Schwarber or Harper, you’re getting booed. — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) July 14, 2026

Jayson Stark, a writer for The Athletic, commented on how unique the environment was on Monday compared to past Home Run Derby competitions.

I don't recall booing being a thing in Home Run Derbies of yesteryear.



Philadelphia just made it a thing in this Derby, roundly hooting everyone in the field who was not Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper.



It's on! — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) July 14, 2026

Different X user, similar sentiment.

Leave it to Philadelphia to pioneer competitive booing at a batting practice. — App Launcher (@AppLauncher_App) July 14, 2026

This man, who roots for Chicago sports teams, had some harsh words for those who were on hand on Monday.

OK, that’s it, the Philadelphia Phillies will never host another All-Star game again. I mean these fans have to absolutely suck. It’s the All-Star game. You should be cheering on some of the greatest players in the sport yet here you are booing every player that does not wear… — Honest Abe (@mblkhwk21) July 14, 2026

On the other hand, this Phillies fan loved the hostile treatment that opposing players got on Monday and even called it "perfection."

Phillies fans booing everyone except Schwarber and Harper at the home run derby is perfection. #ringthebell pic.twitter.com/BMYWJyYwo6 — Pete Cirrinicione (@GoBirds8737) July 14, 2026

No matter how one feels about the booing on Monday, there is no denying the passion of Philadelphia sports fans. Whether it's the Phillies, Eagles, Philadelphia 76ers or Philadelphia Flyers, those fans will not hold their tongues about how things need to improve, but when things are going well, they will be the biggest backers in the world of that team.

These days, things have been pretty rosy for the Phillies. After starting off 9-19 and firing then-manager Rob Thomson, they have put together a 54-43 overall record and have pulled to within two games of the first-place Braves in the National League East.

Interim manager Don Mattingly has done so well that he's strongly considering remaining in his current role past this season, and he has the support of the Philadelphia faithful.