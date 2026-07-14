MLB Twitter Reacts To Hostile Phillies Crowd at Home Run Derby
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The 2026 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby was held on Monday at Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies. Phillies stars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber competed in the event, but in the end, it was Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals who won the competition.
Walker faced off against Schwarber in the final round. Schwarber went first and hit 11 home runs, and Walker just edged him out with 12 home runs after getting hot late. He had to endure some vicious booing from the Philadelphia crowd to emerge victorious, and he wasn't the only non-Phillie player who was vociferously booed, as the Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero and Wilson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox also got such treatment.
Philly sports fans are notoriously inhospitable to anyone who wears a different team's uniform in any sport. After all, this is the same fan base that infamously once booed a man dressed as Santa Claus at a Philadelphia Eagles game in 1968. Depending on one's perspective, it's either all in good fun (it's just sports, after all) or nothing but hate and hard feelings.
Baseball fans on X (formerly Twitter) made their feelings known about the environment in South Philadelphia for the Home Run Derby. One Atlanta Braves fan implored Major League Baseball to never hold the All-Star week in Philadelphia again, and even said holding it in Los Angeles would be preferable.
Social media has mixed reactions to Phillies fans
Los Angeles sports fans receive hate for different reasons, namely the perception that they're merely fair-weather fans who lack passion and dedication, even though Dodger Stadium is considered one of MLB's loudest stadiums.
There does seem to be a little more respect for opposing players out on the West Coast, at least according to this same Braves fan.
This fan feels it is classless for sports fans to treat opposing players the way attendees at Citizens Bank Park treated visiting competitors at Monday's Home Run Derby.
This Washington, D.C.-area commentator had a similar sentiment.
Jayson Stark, a writer for The Athletic, commented on how unique the environment was on Monday compared to past Home Run Derby competitions.
Different X user, similar sentiment.
This man, who roots for Chicago sports teams, had some harsh words for those who were on hand on Monday.
On the other hand, this Phillies fan loved the hostile treatment that opposing players got on Monday and even called it "perfection."
No matter how one feels about the booing on Monday, there is no denying the passion of Philadelphia sports fans. Whether it's the Phillies, Eagles, Philadelphia 76ers or Philadelphia Flyers, those fans will not hold their tongues about how things need to improve, but when things are going well, they will be the biggest backers in the world of that team.
These days, things have been pretty rosy for the Phillies. After starting off 9-19 and firing then-manager Rob Thomson, they have put together a 54-43 overall record and have pulled to within two games of the first-place Braves in the National League East.
Interim manager Don Mattingly has done so well that he's strongly considering remaining in his current role past this season, and he has the support of the Philadelphia faithful.
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