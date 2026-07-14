Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Suffers Tough Home Run Derby Loss to Jordan Walker

The Philadelphia Phillies are hosting the All-Star Game festivities, and on Monday night their two stars took the stage for the Home Run Derby.

Even though they have both already competed in the Home Run Derby and are veterans in the game now, both Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper wanting to participate on Monday night was great to see.

Philadelphia certainly had a nice buzz with their two stars being involved in the festivities. The ballpark was behind their two sluggers, with boos raining down frequently on the other six competitors.

With new rules, there was some excellent drama at the end between the two teammates. Schwarber was the penultimate hitter to go, and with 10 home runs, he did enough to position himself with a chance to advance.

However, with Harper still to go after him in the first, the former derby winner had a chance to knock off his teammate. These two went at it in the finals of the 2018 Home Run Derby, and on that night, it was Harper who was the victor.

Despite having a great chance to match and surpass his teammate in the first round, Harper couldn’t get the job done, and he ended his night with nine home runs.

Schwarber Suffers Tough Loss

While he might not have had the best performance in the first round, Schwarber really got going in the semifinal. With Willson Contreras having the advantage and getting to go last, the talented slugger of the Phillies set the tone with nine home runs.

Once again, there was some good drama for Schwarber to watch in the semifinal, with Contreras falling just short of matching him. With the star slugger from the Phillies advancing, it set up a finals matchup against Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the finals, Schwarber had arguably his best round of the derby, totaling 11 home runs, which included the first of the night on the special final ball. Even though Walker was fresh after an easy semifinal matchup against Junior Caminero, it was a close match between the two.

Despite it looking like Schwarber was going to be able to take this home, a lot of credit has to go to Walker who went on a fantastic run at the end to beat Schwarber.

Considering this was in Philadelphia, it was awesome to see Schwarber being able to represent his team and the city in the event. Overall, while his performance was great, the fans really made this feel like a special event.