Loss to Reds Highlights Two Major Needs for Phillies

As the road trip continues for the Philadelphia Phillies with their home stadium getting prepared for the All-Star Game, the team has hit a bit of a snag so far away from home.

After losing a series to the Kansas City Royals, the Phillies now find themselves facing a rubber game in their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday evening. Losing two straight series would not be ideal for a team that has mostly been playing very well of late and is right on the heels of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

In their loss on Wednesday night, two main areas were the reasons for their struggles, and they are two spots that the team is going to have to address at the trade deadline.

Loss To Red Highlighted Two Top Needs

Jun 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Tanner Banks (58) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alan Rangel got the start for the team, and while he did well in his last appearance, he didn’t perform well on Wednesday. In the loss, he allowed three runs in 3.1 innings of work. Furthermore, there were far too many baserunners allowed for the right-hander, with the Reds totaling three hits and three walks against him.

After Rangel came out, it was Tanner Banks who was tasked with getting the Phillies out of the fourth inning. However, he allowed three straight home runs, highlighting a major concern for the team.

Even though the Phillies have been playing much better of late, depth at the back end of the rotation and effective pitching from left-handed relief pitchers are major concerns. While the team does have Andrew Painter in the minors and he could be the solution for the rotation woes at the back end if he figures things out, help in the bullpen is going to need to be fixed in a trade.

This unit, led by Banks and Alvarado as the left-handers, simply hasn’t been good enough for Philadelphia and has cost them. As the team hopes to be one of the best in the National League, help in that area is going to be key.

Come playoff time, the Phillies are going to need a left-handed pitcher capable of getting out some of the top sluggers in the league from that side of the plate. Currently, the team can’t have any faith in one of their southpaws to be able to do that for them. As the All-Star break looms, the top need for the team has become abundantly clear.