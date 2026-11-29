With the offseason heating up, the Philadelphia Phillies should look to both the free-agent and trade markets to improve their roster.

The Phillies lost to the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series and need to revamp their roster in multiple areas going into the new season.

Dayn Perry of CBS Sports created a list of the Top 25 MLB trade candidates during the 2026-27 offseason, selecting a list of players he believes could be moved from their current teams before Opening Day 2027.

One player that could be a potential trade fit for Philadelphia is Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins.

Otto Lopez would be great addition for Phillies

Jun 16, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins infielder Otto Lopez (6) throws to first against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez had a strong year for the Marlins last season. He hit over .300, slashing .305/.349/.437 with 11 home runs, 32 doubles, nine triples, 71 RBIs, 94 runs and a .786 OPS. He led all of baseball with 191 hits, finished the season with a 6.1 WAR and stole 34 bases in 2026. Lopez was named an All-Star this past year and finished 13th in NL MVP voting.

It seems likely that Miami trades one of its middle infielders this offseason, with Lopez being a strong possibility.

This would be a great fit also because he is on the younger side. Considering the Phillies’ goal to get younger overall, the acquisition of Lopez would be even more perfect due to the fact that he recently turned 28 years old and is entering his age-28 season in 2027. He is also under team control through 2029, making him another valuable addition for Philadelphia.

Lopez also has experience playing multiple positions. He played the entire 2026 season at shortstop, but has also played second base, third base, left field and center field in the Big Leagues. Lopez played 32 games at second base in 2025 and played primarily second base in 2024, playing 103 games there that year. He even appeared in left field, center field and at third base in 2024.

Otto “Lopez ‘Otto Home Run’ Lopez” Lopez pic.twitter.com/A1epza16mj — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) September 7, 2025

This versatility would be valuable regardless of the team he is on, but especially for the Phillies. Trea Turner is getting older and coming off a struggle, and the Phillies just lost Alec Bohm in free agency, so their infield is still a huge question mark. Acquiring Lopez would give Philadelphia flexibility and would be huge as they continue to shape up their roster for the upcoming season.

Perry broke up this list into groups, and the group that Lopez falls under is “Only if the price is right.” This is defined as “These are potential trade targets who, in general, have years of team control remaining. That means they carry with them enhanced trade value, and their current teams may part with them only if their desired return or thereabouts is offered.”

Perry believes that the chances that Lopez gets traded this offseason are 20%. The Braves, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Phillies are four potential fits for Lopez.

It’s safe to say that the acquisition of Lopez would improve Philadelphia’s roster by providing them with a strong bat and a solid, versatile defender with speed, while also helping them become younger.

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