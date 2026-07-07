Phillies Cannot Be Counted Out in Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes

The Philadelphia Phillies have clawed their way back into the mix in the National League under interim manager Don Mattingly.

A veteran-laden team that wasn’t playing close to expectations at the start of the season has found its footing over the last few weeks. They are clear-cut buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline with a few weaknesses to address on the roster.

A right-handed hitter, ideally an outfielder, is needed for the lineup. It is viewed as the No. 1 priority heading into the deadline, but Dave Dombrowski is reportedly going to seek help on the mound as well.

The Phillies are on the lookout for backend rotation help, but there is certainly a chance they aim even higher, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman. During a recent segment of Inside Corner with Jon Heyman on MLB Network, he revealed that Philadelphia and the New York Yankees could be suitors for Tarik Skubal.

Phillies mentioned as option for Tarik Skubal

Jun 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Phillies could be a Skubal player. They are an aggressive shopper, and a 3rd top lefty (along with Sanchez and Luzardo) plus Wheeler would give them a shot vs. LA,” he wrote on X in response to the video clip.

Starting pitching is a strength for the Phillies. Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler are as good a one-two punch as any in the MLB. Jesus Luzardo has had some consistency issues, but when he is on, he has showcased front-end stuff as well.

Beyond those three, things have been messy. Aaron Nola has struggled in virtually every facet, not providing the team much length or giving them a chance to consistently win. Andrew Painter was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following a stretch of painfully ineffective outings.

Adding an effective innings eater at the back of the rotation would make a lot of sense, but Dombrowski isn’t afraid to swing big. If there is an opportunity for him to acquire a player such as Skubal, he will not shy away from it.

Phillies could be a Skubal player. They are an aggressive shopper, and a 3rd top lefty (along with Sanchez sbd Luzardo) plus Wheeler would give them a shot vs. LA. The Yankees are looking at the starter market now but they may well aim lower so as they need pen help and a catcher https://t.co/Lnf95O2303 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 6, 2026

Discussions can be had on whether or not Philadelphia has the means to acquire the two-time defending Cy Young Award winner from the Detroit Tigers. Their farm system isn’t as deep as other teams that are expected to make a run at the star lefty.

Alas, Dombrowski can never be counted out. He is as good as it gets with front office executives and will always throw his hat into the mix, especially if it means improving his team’s odds of winning a championship.

Adding Skubal to the mix with Sanchez, Wheeler and Luzardo would give the Phillies the best starting rotation in baseball.

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