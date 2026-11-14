Phillies Add Much-Needed Depth Signing Former Athletics Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies have several needs to address on their roster this season, and one underrated area of weakness is their pitching depth.

Some people may be surprised to hear that, based on who currently resides in their rotation. Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo are all aces. Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter both showed in the second half of the season that they are upside backend arms.

However, beyond those five, there isn’t much to write home about. The same lack of depth exists in the bullpen, with the Phillies not having the kind of experienced arms to turn to in a pinch during the marathon regular season.

That is something they are looking to change, and the process has already begun early in free agency. According to the Minor League Baseball Transaction Tracker, Philadelphia has signed right-handed pitcher Geoff Hartlieb to a minor league contract.

Phillies sign Geoff Hartlieb to minor league contract

Sep 13, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Geoff Hartlieb (31) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a good addition by a Phillies team that just needs more experienced arms on the organizational depth chart. Hartlieb is a seven-year MLB veteran, and he is coming off a year spent with the Athletics.

In 18 appearances and 28 innings pitched, he produced a 4.82 ERA with 22 strikeouts. He had some struggles with his control, walking 14 batters. But on an encouraging note, he did surrender only one home run.

Pitching performances for Athletics players need to be taken with a grain of salt because of their home stadium, Sutter Health Park. It is a minor league field in the desert, meaning it is a launching pad for hitters to take full advantage of.

Despite the difficult pitching conditions, Hartlieb managed to produce a 0.2 bWAR during the 2026 season.

A part-time starting pitcher in his collegiate career, with eight starts in the minor leagues, Hartlieb is the exact kind of pitcher Philadelphia has been on the lookout for. Someone who can operate as a swingman, capable of giving the team multi-inning outings in a pinch.

In his Major League career, Hartlieb has made 86 appearances and thrown 110.2 innings. In his career, he has spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers before landing with the Athletics in 2026.

A pitcher with the ability to work multiple innings and MLB experience is something the Phillies need more of. Hartlieb is a good start to restocking the organizational pitching depth, but more additions need to be made in the coming weeks.

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