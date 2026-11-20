The Philadelphia Phillies had several players who were arbitration-eligible this offseason, and they had to make a decision whether or not to tender them a contract.

With the deadline quickly approaching, news began trickling in about the decisions the team was making. It was reported that outfielder Brandon Marsh would be tendered a contract, but more decisions remained.

Another player who the team had to decide on was left-handed relief pitcher Tanner Banks. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the two sides have avoided any arbitration process, agreeing to a one-year deal ahead of the non-tender deadline.

Tanner Banks and Phillies agree to 1-year, $1.3 million deal to avoid arbitration. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 20, 2026

The Phillies signed Banks to a $1.3 million deal. That amount comes in a little under what he was projected to make in arbitration, with a $1.4 million salary projected by MLB Trade Rumors. He is under team control through 2028.

Banks is the second left-handed pitcher that Philadelphia has retained this offseason. Soon after the season was over, it was announced that Tim Mayza has re-signed with the team after a strong 2026 campaign.

Alas, the 2026 season was not a good one for Banks. Viewed as a key contributor to the bullpen as one of the southpaw options, he struggled throughout the year. He made only 32 appearances, dealing with injuries and demotions, producing an ugly 6.19 ERA across 36.1 innings.

Originally acquired from the Chicago White Sox via trade on July 30, 2024, Banks was excellent in the second half of that season and throughout 2025. He made 91 total appearances, throwing 91.2 innings with 84 strikeouts and 22 walks.

Phillies make right decision retaining Tanner Banks

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tanner Banks (58) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Banks allowed 33 earned runs over that span; in 2026 alone, he allowed 25 despite throwing 55 fewer innings. His control wasn’t as good, issuing 15 walks, and he allowed a staggering number of hits, with 52.

Given the success that Banks had prior to the 2026 season, it makes sense for the Phillies to bring him back, especially at a price tag lower than arbitration was projecting him to receive. He was a non-tender candidate, but the team was happy with the price they signed him for.

Alas, just because Banks is back in the fold, it doesn’t mean Philadelphia won’t look to add more arms to its pitching staff. He will likely be viewed as a depth option heading into the winter, not a lock to be a part of the Opening Day bullpen.

Banks’s return likely closes the door on Jose Alvarado coming back. He is drawing interest from other clubs around the League, but his 80-game suspension in 2025 and struggles in 2026 are more than enough reason for the Phillies to move on.

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