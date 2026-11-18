It is no secret that the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for upgrades in their bullpen this offseason.

Year after year, the relief staff has fallen short when it matters most. A dominant starting rotation can only do so much to put a team in a position to win; the bullpen then has to come in and seal the deal, but too often, the Phillies relievers have not gotten the job done.

Ideally, Philadelphia would add a left-handed relief pitcher to the mix. Tim Mayza is the only southpaw who is locked into a spot in the bullpen right now, and the other options the team has are uninspiring, with Kyle Backhus and Tanner Banks as depth.

However, that isn’t keeping the Phillies from shopping around for bullpen upgrades in general, regardless of handedness. As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), Philadelphia was interested in right-handed relief pitcher Evan Phillips, who signed a three-year, $35 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies pursuing any kind of bullpen help

Aug 15, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga (43) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies are casting a wide net, and rightfully so, as they seek out help for their bullpen that has failed them time and time again.

“The Phillies, according to league sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations, have not limited themselves to targeting lefties for the bullpen,” Gelb wrote.

Gelb also added that, along with Phillips, the team is actively pursuing Jonathan Loaisiga, who is coming off a stellar season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. After a few injury-plagued campaigns near the end of his tenure with the New York Yankees, Loaisiga got back on track with the Diamondbacks.

He isn’t a left-handed relief pitcher either, but handedness isn’t exactly what Philadelphia is looking for. Instead, they just need relievers who can get left-handed hitters out. Of course, they would like to have more southpaw options beyond Mayza, but the name of the game is getting outs, and if there is a right-handed option available who can successfully do that, the Phillies should not ignore them.

Phillies do need to add left-handed relief depth

Sep 12, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tim Mayza (37) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has seemingly been a strategy of the decision-makers already. Knowing their left-handed pitching in the bullpen wasn’t as strong as it needed to be, Philadelphia has several right-handed hurlers who project to perform well against left-handed batters.

Jonathan Bowlan certainly fits that mold and is a big reason why he is drawing interest from teams around the league. Alex McFarlane found success in a small sample size against lefties; Caleb Kilian was succeeding with the San Francisco Giants before being acquired in a trade; and Jhoan Duran is also excellent in such matchups.

Bringing someone of Adrian Morejon’s caliber aboard would certainly help, but it would likely exhaust the team’s spending power this offseason. With so many holes on the roster, the Phillies may not be able to commit to a long-term, lucrative contract with a relief pitcher this winter, which is why they're also considering right-handed options.

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