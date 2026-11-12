Phillies Free Agent Alec Bohm Beginning to Meet with Teams

As expected, Philadelphia Phillies corner infielder Alec Bohm is hitting free agency and is already drawing interest from different teams.

Bohm appeared in 155 games in 2026, where he hit .249 with 15 home runs, 88 RBIs and held an OPS of .698.

One of the first teams to announce they met with Bohm and his representatives was the New York Mets. Coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history and after letting their star slugger Pete Alonso walk in free agency in exchange for an injury-prone Jorge Polanco, the Mets must come into the offseason looking for a new first baseman.

While Bohm might not have the most eye-opening stats entering the 2027 season, his reliability and ability to drive in runs would be exactly what New York is looking for. The positive news is that 2026 was considered a down year, providing some hope for the Mets and any team that may consider signing him.

Mets, Yankees linked to Alec Bohm in free agency

The Mets held a meeting with Alec Bohm's representatives at the GM Meetings, per @WillSammon



Bohm had a .698 OPS last season with the Phillies pic.twitter.com/QGBLxPnOVs — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 12, 2026

Another team that Bohm is drawing interest from is the New York Yankees. The Yankees struggled at the third base position last season, not able to find any consistency between Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jose Caballero, and Ryan McMahon.

Bohm spent a decent amount of time at first base in 2026, but he would still provide the Yankees with third base help due to the amount of experience he has at the position.

As the Phillies approach this offseason, they should not go without trying to negotiate with Bohm and his team. However, as other names have surfaced for Philadelphia to go after in free agency, it may produce better results if they decide to shake up the current core.

“It does seem like that is a pretty good match [Alec Bohm and the Yankees]... I'm hearing a lot about the Phillies' interest in [Teruaki] Sato.”@JonHeyman, @Joelsherman1 and @jonmorosi share what they're hearing at the GM Meetings. pic.twitter.com/hNbQx3J5sL — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 12, 2026

Bryce Harper could go back to first base full time, and the Phillies could look into filling the holes in their outfield as left fielder Brandon Marsh is expected to be shopped on the trade market.

There is also a list of standout relief pitchers available, such as Adrian Morejon, Alex Vesia, and David Bednar, who can be acquired to provide help to a bullpen that had issues with inconsistency during the 2026 season.

Philadelphia will be expected to try to contend for the postseason and keep their World Series hopes alive as long as there is baseball played in 2027. While it may take time to find replacements for Bohm and some of their other free agents, they are amongst the top of the list of teams who can potentially make a big move that could ultimately make them the winners of free agency.