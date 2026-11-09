Why Adrian Morejon Should Be a Top Priority in Free Agency for the Phillies

With the offseason underway for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team will be hoping to find ways to improve. This winter is going to be a strange one, but Philadelphia will still be hopeful to get better.

The Phillies came into the 2026 campaign with some high expectations, but a terrible start to the season changed things up quickly for the group. Philadelphia was 9-19 to start the year, and being 10 games under .500 in the blink of an eye resulted in Rob Thomson being replaced by Don Mattingly.

Credit to Mattingly; he was able to turn things around for the team for the most part, and on the final day of the regular season, they were able to make the playoffs.

However, in the postseason, some of the flaws for the group were exposed. This was a team that did not get the offensive production that they were looking for or expected throughout the season. Furthermore, the bullpen also had a very difficult time getting the ball to Jhoan Duran with a lead in the ninth inning.

As the Phillies look to get better, the needs for the team are pretty clear. Philadelphia needs to add some help for their lineup and some arms for their bullpen. One option in free agency for the team that makes a ton of sense is Adrian Morejon.

Adrian Morejon Should Be a Priority

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With help in the bullpen being a major need and a left-hander being preferred, Morejon is a perfect fit for the Phillies. The southpaw was an All-Star for the San Diego Padres in 2025, and he followed it up with a strong campaign in 2026 as well.

The 27-year-old has been a workhorse out of the bullpen for the Padres the last couple of years, and his stats in 2026 were impressive as well. Morejon totaled a 9-3 record, 2.83 ERA, and appeared in 76 games. It was the second straight year in which he was able to appear in over 70 games and also the third straight season in which he appeared in at least 60.

For the Phillies, while the price tag for one of the best high-leverage arms would be expensive, he also would fill a major need. Adding Morejon would give Philadelphia one of the best left-handed relievers in the game, and also provide them with an excellent option to get the ball to Duran.

Overall, there are few players who make more sense for the Phillies to pursue, and Morejon should be a priority target.