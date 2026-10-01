Phillies Game 3 Lineup vs. Braves Features a Few Surprises

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday night, and it will be all hands on deck in this one.

Following a couple of really great playoff baseball games, the Phillies and Atlanta Braves are tied up one game apiece, and everything is on the line for both teams in this game.

In Game 1, it was the Phillies who were in control with their star closer on the mound with a lead in the eighth inning. However, Jhoan Duran was unable to get the job done, and a three-run home run by Austin Riley propelled them to a win.

Following a heartbreaking loss for the team, the Phillies were able to respond in Game 2. While a big mishap in right field by Bryce Harper nearly cost them, Philadelphia would hit three solo home runs to come back and win the game.

Now, with everything tied, Philadelphia will be going with Aaron Nola on the mound to start the game. The right-hander is ready to go, but the Phillies figure to have some weapons ready to go behind him in the bullpen.

Following not pitching in the first two games, Zack Wheeler will be available to go in this one, and it would be shocking not to see him at some point. Furthermore, after not pitching in Game 2, Duran will be available and seeking to bounce back.

While pitching will be key in this game, the lineup for the Phillies must also be able to get a couple of runs across. With the season on the line, there are some surprises for the team.

Phillies Lineup Features Some Surprises

With Philadelphia likely to see an assortment of pitchers from the Braves, it will be an interesting game for Don Mattingly to manage. There are a couple of surprises right from the start, with Edmundo Sosa being in the lineup and starting at third base.

Sosa came out of the game early on Wednesday after running hard to first base to beat out a ball. Furthermore, another surprise is that J.T. Realmuto will be starting at catcher with Nola pitching. The right-hander has had a lot of success with Garrett Stubbs behind the plate compared to Realmuto.

Overall, the Phillies will be hoping that the momentum created yesterday will carry over to Thursday night, and first pitch is expected for 8:15 PM.