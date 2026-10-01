Phillies Have One Massive Advantage Over Braves in Game 3

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are the only Wild Card Round series that needs a Game 3 to decide who will advance to the Division Series.

As a result, they are on prime time, with first pitch set for 8 p.m. ET. This has been a back-and-forth series thus far, with the Braves coming away victorious in Game 1 behind a comeback and the Phillies returning the favor in Game 2 with a come-from-behind victory of their own.

Now set for a winner-take-all Game 3, it is Philadelphia that is entering with all the momentum, not only because they won the previous day, but because a major advantage has been created with how the first two games unfolded.

Despite all of the uncertainties on the mound, especially with the shortcomings of their bullpen, the Phillies have the edge when it comes to pitching heading into Game 3. And it starts with having their longest-tenured player, Aaron Nola, taking the ball to start.

Phillies have huge edge on the mound in Game 3

Sep 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nola has been excellent the last few months after a disastrous beginning to the 2026 season. Interim manager Don Mattingly has confidence in his veteran, who showed a lot of heart taking the ball on two days’ rest last weekend while trying to help pitch Philadelphia into the postseason.

Now on regular rest, he is going to work as deep into the game as possible. That is a clear edge for the Phillies, since Atlanta will counter with an opener, Ray Kerr, followed by Grant Holmes as their bulk-inning pitcher.

Normally, the relief corps wouldn’t be seen as a strength for Philadelphia, but they have the clear edge there as well entering Game 3. That is because they may not have to use their normal bullpen much at all.

Zack Wheeler could be available as a piggyback option off Nola on three days’ rest. Jesus Luzardo, who threw five innings in Game 1, is reportedly in play for an inning or two out of the bullpen if needed.

Phillies have full allotment of top pitchers available

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only two relief pitchers whom Mattingly seems to have any confidence in, setup man Alex McFarlane and closer Jhoan Duran, are both likely available. McFarlane has pitched in Games 1 and 2, but has thrown only 20 pitches. Duran threw two innings in Game 1 and didn’t pitch Game 2.

The complete opposite exists for the Braves. While it could very well be all hands on deck, manager Walt Weiss did his best to get this series over in two games. He went with all of his high-leverage relievers in each of the first two games, putting the team in a tough predicament for Game 3.

Dylan Lee, Raisel Iglesias and Didier Fuentes have all pitched on back-to-back days. Where will Atlanta go once Holmes is taken out of the game?

Starting pitching was always viewed as the strength of the Phillies and the only edge they had coming into the series, and rightfully so. But they have a major advantage on the mound entering a win-or-go-home scenario in what has been a closely contested series thus far.

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