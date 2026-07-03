Phillies' Mike Schmidt Has Different Perspective On Life Since Melanoma Diagnosis

READING, Pa. -- Mike Schmidt has a different perspective on life.

The greatest player to ever put on a Philadelphia Phillies uniform couldn't think of the word to describe how his life changed over the past 13 years, at least right away.

"Epiphany," Schmidt said as he figured it out to Phillies On SI.

Diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma in 2013, the thought of death creeped into Schmidt's head. He wasn't worried doing things that made him extra cautious in the past, knowing the endgame that was coming.

"What you do think is -- I might die," Schmidt said. "People are dying from melanoma. People were dying on a regular basis from it. They didn't have all these drug trial things (yet). People weren't living through cancer. It was a death sentence if you get a cancer diagnosis.:

Schmidt admitted he started thinking about getting his affairs in order in case he couldn't beat cancer. He thought about the battle ahead, one which was significantly harder than hitting a fastball or breaking ball in the major leagues.

"When I was alone by myself, on the toilet of course," Schmidt said with a laugh. "My brain was thinking maybe you should get your stuff in order. Maybe I'll never see my granddaughters graduate high school.

"You think about death, you really do. That's a scary thing to think about."

Schmidt's battle was just beginning, as his perspective on life changed. Not only was he fighting cancer, but how his body would react to it. He learned more about melanoma and some drugs that were through the trial stage, he felt more confident about beating the disease.

"As time went on I started to get my life back, my memory back. I had some friends I couldn't think of their names when I saw them," Schmidt said when he was battling through the melanoma. "When I started to get my life back, my attitude about everything changed.

"The one thing that's never changed is I appreciate so much more about my life now than I ever did."

Philadelphia Phillies former third baseman and Hall of Fame member Mike Schmidt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schmidt Has Had Amazing Career

Schmidt's had a pretty good 76 years of life. Arguably the greatest third baseman in baseball history, Schmidt's 548 home runs are the most by any player at his position. Schmidt won eight home run titles and four RBI titles. He led the National League in OBP three times and OPS five times.

A three-time National league MVP, Schmidt was also selected to the All-Star Game 12 times. He won 10 Gold Glove awards at third base and six Silver Sluggers. Schmidt was a first-ballot selection to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1995.

His impact off the diamond was just as great. Schmidt leads regional initiatives around the Mid-Atlantic to promote skin cancer awareness and prevention. He preaches the importance of sun safety, making sure the next generation understands the importance of using sun screen.

"The whole idea of loving. Thinking about other people. I'm totally a different person than I was before I had that diagnosis," Schmidt said. "That experience, it's an Epiphany."

Schmidt is able to get around, making public appearances and continuing to see the Phillies when he can. If he's not watching a replay of the game late at night, he's watching the condensed version on YouTube the next morning.

His days as a broadcaster are over, same with being directly involved in the team regarding watching film and evaluating the hitting. Schmidt's been an ambassador for the organization since 2010, as he and Phillies owner John Middleton have become very close.

Schmidt's also making sure he's taking care of himself, wanting to live as long as he can.

"My last scans which I get every four months have all been good," Schmidt said. "I'm stable, but I'll do those the rest of my life. I take about 10 pills a day.

"I gotta tell you this, it's not a bad thing to have someone look at the inside of your body every four months. Those CP scans will show you everything."

Schmidt is going to throw out the first pitch at the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia later this month. He admitted it may be the final time he throws one.

"I can't lift my arm over my head but I'm gonna do it," Schmidt said. "I had like 20-25 first pitches, but this may be my last. Unless the World Series comes around or something. I sometimes think the fans are getting tired of me throwing out the first pitch.

"I'm not Charlie Manuel or Chase Utley (laughing). Both have louder standing ovations than me."