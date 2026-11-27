The Philadelphia Phillies are in desperate need of reinforcements for their infield this offseason.

They have already lost Alec Bohm in free agency, as he agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Kansas City Royals. Luis Arraez, their biggest acquisition ahead of the MLB trade deadline, is a free agent, along with Edmundo Sosa, who started during the Wild Card Series with Arraez sidelined.

Their top target in free agency, Teruaki Sato, ended up signing a massive six-year, $120 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. With Bohm also off the market, options were quickly thinning out to bring in and upgrade the infield.

The market has further diminished now that Jazz Chisholm Jr. is off the board as well. According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the infielder won’t be leaving the American League East.

BREAKING: Jazz Chisholm is closing in on a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 27, 2026

Most recently a member of the New York Yankees, Chisholm Jr. is heading to the Toronto Blue Jays, as the two sides are closing in on a deal.

In an update from insider Jeff Passan, he revealed that Chisholm Jr.’s deal is for one year, $20 million. There is a $16 million option on Year 2 with a $1.5 million buyout. If he declines that option, it converts to a $40 million club option for the Blue Jays, which means this will essentially be a one-year deal, which the Phillies should have been fully on board with.

Earlier in the offseason, there were some predictions made that Philadelphia would target the former Yankees All-Star in free agency. While he had some challenges during his time in the Bronx, Chisholm Jr. would have checked a lot of boxes.

For starters, the Phillies are looking to get younger and more athletic. Their core is aging, and Chisholm Jr. would have certainly helped change that, as he will be 29 years old when the 2027 season gets started.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. would have been great fit for Phillies

If Jazz Chisholm Jr. declines his player option, it converts to a $40 million club option for the Blue Jays, according to a source. First on the news was @ByRobertMurray. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2026

His dynamic skill set would have also fit in well in Philadelphia. Adding another left-handed hitter wasn’t quite ideal, but he would have presented a nice upgrade to this lineup after hitting 19 home runs and stealing 41 bases. His 97 OPS+ was below his career number of 106, but would have been top 5 on the Phillies.

He has a 4.4% home run rate in his career and has a walk rate north of 10% in two straight years, an encouraging sign. There is a lot to like about his offensive potential before even getting to what he brings to the table defensively.

While he has spent the majority of his time at second base recently, he played third base upon his arrival in New York to accommodate Gleyber Torres. He spent time at shortstop and center field with the Miami Marlins earlier in his career, providing excellent versatility.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!