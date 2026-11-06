Phillies Predicted To Land Top Free Agent Slugger Available

The Philadelphia Phillies have some money coming off their salary cap, which means they will be able to spend in free agency.

Given how many areas of need there are on the roster, the team should be incredibly active this winter. There will be some hesitancy given the uncertainty of the labor unrest, but President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski is not afraid to be aggressive, and that isn’t going to change now.

At the top of his priority list is fixing the outfield. The Phillies received underwhelming production from that group last season and could use at least one everyday player and at least one platoon partner.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report believes the team will address the former by going to the top of the free-agent market. In a recent piece, he predicted where the top 25 free agents will land this offseason, including Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena.

Phillies predicted to sign Randy Arozarena in free agency

Aug 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies to end the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In Kelly’s opinion, Arozarena will go from the greater Northwest to the East Coast, signing a deal with Philadelphia. This is a prediction that makes a lot of sense given the current needs of the team.

Arozarena addresses their biggest need in the lineup, which is a right-handed-hitting outfielder. He is someone who can play every day, filling a void that has existed for years and that the team attempted to fill with stopgaps.

One-year deals have been the route Dombrowski has taken, signing Max Kepler ahead of the 2025 season and Adolis Garcia last offseason. Neither move panned out, so it is time to aggressively pursue a more surefire option, and Arozarena would fit the bill.

There is some concern about his age, as he will be 32 years old when Opening Day rolls around in 2027, whenever it may be. Production in players normally begins to slip shortly after that, and he is already not a highly-regarded defender.

However, his offensive profile would provide the team with a massive boost. Despite calling T-Mobile Park home for the last 2.5 seasons, he has thrived. An All-Star three times in his career, and in each of his two full seasons with the Mariners, he is hitting the market on a high note.

In 2026, he led the American League with 113 runs scored, an incredibly impressive feat when taking into consideration how underwhelming the Seattle offense was. He posted a career-high 148 OPS+, and any physical regression could be offset by changing ballparks.

Arozarena has been incredibly consistent in his career as well. For six straight seasons, he has hit at least 20 home runs and stolen 20 bases. He would provide the Phillies with power and speed, two things they are looking for more of in their lineup.

Impact right-handed hitting is hard to come by, and he can provide it. Also, his postseason heroics could make the investment worthwhile, as he doesn’t shrink in the biggest moments.

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