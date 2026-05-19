Phillies Recent Sixth-Round Pick Showing Signs of Improvement

The Philadelphia Phillies have a few prospects who have been garnering headlines early in the 2026 season.

There are some worries about the organization’s No. 1 prospect, Aidan Miller. He has yet to play this season, as he remains on the minor league 7-day injured list. If he were healthy, there is a real chance he’d have been given a shot at the Major League level with how poorly the team started, but that ship has likely sailed for now.

On the positive end of the spectrum is Gage Wood. The team’s first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft was promoted to Double-A Reading after winning the minor league pitcher of the month for the Phillies in April.

He is going from Single-A Clearwater right to Double-A, skipping over High-A Jersey Shore. However, there is another pitcher at High-A that is starting to garner attention because of the improvements he has shown this season.

Mavis Graves performing at high level for Phillies in High-A

Sep 21, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Detailed view of Philadelphia Phillies helmets in the dugout before the game against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mavis Graves, a sixth-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Eastside High School in Taylors, South Carolina, is redoing High-A because of some struggles exhibited with his control in 2025.

He walked 13.7% of the batters he faced, leading to a mixed bag of results during the season. That contributed to a 4.41 ERA across 81.2 innings, issuing 51 free passes to go along with 103 strikeouts.

This year, something has clicked for Graves. As shared by Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required), he is looking like a different pitcher.

“He’s added about a mile an hour to the two-seamer, he’s using his slider way more and using both the changeup and cutter a good bit more. He’s also moved to the extreme third-base edge of the rubber from just being mostly on that side, and so far he’s throwing way more strikes,” wrote Law.

That is the kind of development every team wants to see from a young pitcher who goes through growing pains early in their career. Still only 22 years old, he has made incredible strides with his production.

I was told the #Phillies have been very happy with the way Mavis Graves has been pitching. Tonight is a reason why.



The #25 prospect in system dueled #3 prospect in all of baseball Seth Hernandez tonight.



5 IP, 2H, 1ER, 3BB, 10K (matching career-high) with 18 whiffs. Had his… pic.twitter.com/zUMzdmVRLx — Cory Nidoh (@Cory_Nidoh) May 16, 2026

Through his first seven starts and 26 innings pitched, Graves has produced a 3.12 ERA. His strikeout rate has spiked again, recording 44 punchouts and a 15.2 K/9 ratio. The walks are way down as well, issuing only nine to this point, coming out to a respectable 3.1 BB/9.

The improved performance on the mound has Law re-thinking the long-term outlook of the 2022 sixth-round pick as well.

“I think he’s more likely a reliever than a starter, but six months ago I had him as more of an organizational arm, whereas now I could see him as a depth reliever who bounces back and forth between Triple A and the majors,” he wrote.

A Big League arm, whether it is out of the bullpen or in the rotation, has value to an organization. Developing a sixth-round pick to become a swingman is a solid achievement for a franchise.

The stuff is there for him to succeed, and it would certainly be a worthwhile experiment to see if it plays even better coming out of the bullpen in spurts than trying to extend himself for the duration of a start.

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