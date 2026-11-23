The Philadelphia Phillies are one team that isn’t in the market for Major League-level starting pitching this offseason.

Their rotation is set heading into the winter. Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter are going to be back and locked into roles as starting pitchers. That is a strong group capable of carrying the team to great heights, especially if they can perform close to how they did in the second half of the 2026 campaign.

The Phillies aren’t completely out of the starting pitching market, as they would love to add some depth to the organization. Late this past season, they were scrambling to find players to eat innings when Luzardo landed on the injured list.

It is a scenario they would like to avoid repeating itself, but it is easier said than done. Selling players on joining a team without a clear path to the rotation is tough. However, there is one executive who believes they will add a Major League starting pitcher to the roster.

Phillies predicted to sign Trevor Rogers in free agency

Sep 19, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) looks on during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over at ESPN, Jesse Rogers has shared some predictions made by MLB executives on how free agency will play out following Tarik Skubal agreeing to a record-setting nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets.

One of the questions asked was which pitcher, outside of Skubal, would receive the largest contract this offseason. Six of the executives selected Trevor Rogers of the Baltimore Orioles, and one of them predicted that he would land with Philadelphia.

“As for where Rogers could land? Toronto (four votes) was the clear favorite for his services while Philadelphia got one vote as well,” Rogers wrote.

That executive prediction is one that will certainly raise eyebrows. Unless Rogers is planning to move to the bullpen to address the Phillies’ need for a southpaw on the relief pitching staff, this is a prediction that makes truly no sense; could that executive know something brewing behind the scenes that no one else does?

Signing Trevor Rogers makes no sense for Phillies

Sep 13, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) throws to the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only reason a pitcher of Rogers’s caliber would be signed by Philadelphia is if one of their other starting pitchers were going to be on the move. It would be a poor use of assets to sign Rogers to the kind of deal that is being predicted for him when they already have their five spots in the rotation filled.

With zero experience as a relief pitcher, a move to the bullpen is unlikely for the veteran lefty as well. Starting pitching depth is certainly important to have, but it would make little sense to bring Rogers into the fold in Philadelphia unless one of their other hurlers is going to be on the move.

After receiving the qualifying offer, and predicted to get close to $20 million per season on his contract, the Phillies would certainly be better off spending their money elsewhere on more pressing needs, such as their lineup, more specifically the outfield.