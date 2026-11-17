The Philadelphia Phillies are seeking to shake things up this winter, and with a desire to improve and get a bit younger, how they go about it will be interesting.

Even though the team has made the playoffs for the last five years, they have fallen short of expectations the last couple of seasons. As a team with a high payroll and a lot of talent, each campaign usually comes with a World Series or bust expectation.

Unfortunately, it was fairly clear early on that the Phillies weren’t a true contender in 2026. This was a team that got off to a really poor start to the season and were 10 games under the .500 mark with a 9-19 record. That led to a managerial change, and credit does need to go to Don Mattingly for turning things around and getting this group back into the playoffs.

Now, the front office is going to have to go back to the drawing board to try and figure out how to improve things and support some of the veteran talent that they have in place.

Of the needs that the team has, improving the outfield is one of them. One potential option for them that could be an intriguing addition is former top prospect of the New York Yankees, Jasson Dominguez.

Taking a Shot on Dominguez Makes Sense

Jul 27, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) runs after hitting a single against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though he hasn’t had a ton of success in the majors with the Yankees, Dominguez is still a very young player and is someone who was highly regarded not only as the Yankees' top prospect for a while, but one of the best in baseball.

However, as the Yankees have tried to win a World Series as well, they have neglected properly developing him. Dominguez really hasn’t gotten a shot to be an everyday player in the majors, and the outfield for New York is looking very crowded right now.

For the Phillies, they could have a couple of openings in their outfield depending on what they do with Brandon Marsh this winter. They could go after a player like Dominguez and see if a change of scenery and some steady playing time could bring out the best in him.

For a Philadelphia team that is looking to get younger and improve their outfield, taking a shot and buying low on a former top prospect like Dominguez who hasn’t lived up to expectations, but also really hasn’t gotten a shot, makes sense.