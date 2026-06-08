Phillies Successfully Passed Biggest Test of the Season So Far

The Philadelphia Phillies have climbed all the way out of their early-season hole, responding in a majorly positive way to interim manager Don Mattingly.

When he took over the team, the Phillies were 9-19, at the bottom of the standings. Since that point, they have gone 26-11, back to an 87-win pace and in the second wild card spot in the National League.

Philadelphia took advantage of a soft spot in their schedule, running off six straight series victories, with four of those teams being below the .500 mark at the time they faced off. Given the state of the Phillies at the time, defeating any opponent was a big deal.

Of course, the schedule difficulty was going to eventually pick up. The Toronto Blue Jays, with whom Philadelphia begins a series against on June 8, are the first team the Phillies will face since May 20 that is under the .500 mark.

Phillies have handled themselves against strong competition

Jun 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) on the field after the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

That was a major test for Philadelphia, and they aced it. Facing off against the Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres twice, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox, they managed to go 10-5.

The Dodgers, on the road in Chavez Ravine, and the Guardians, in a series where the teams combined to score eight runs, were the only teams to defeat the Phillies in a series.

Philadelphia swept both series against the Padres and just took two out of three from the White Sox, with the offense waking up in a big way to win the series finale, 9-5.

The performance over that 15-game stretch goes to show just how much the Phillies have improved over the last few weeks under Mattingly. Before he took over for the fired Rob Thomson, the team played 13 games in a row against the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

At the time, both teams were atop their respective divisions, the NL Central and NL East, playing great baseball. The Phillies lost 11 out of 13 games, including 10 in a row, to set them back.

10 games under the .500 mark, they have erased that deficit and inserted themselves back into the playoff picture. It has been a remarkable turnaround, and their performance over the last 15 games solidifies that the bounce back is legitimate, not manufactured by beating up on underwhelming opponents.

Philadelphia certainly has the pieces to make noise the remainder of the season. Cristopher Sanchez is as good as it gets for starting pitching, and Zack Wheeler is throwing the ball incredibly well behind him.

In the lineup, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh are doing a lot of damage. Alec Bohm has put his ice-cold start behind him, helping lengthen the lineup and get the team back on track.

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