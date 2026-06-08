Phillies Tweak Outfield Alignment To Start Series With Blue Jays

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading back on the road, going north of the border to start a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays.

They are riding a lot of positive momentum into the matchup, going 10-5 over their last 15 games, all against teams over the .500 mark. It has been a nice stretch for the Phillies, who have looked like a completely different team under interim manager Don Mattingly, compared to how they began the campaign under Rob Thomson.

Looking to keep the positive momentum going, they will be facing off against left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin, which means a tweak to their lineup. Philadelphia has struggled against southpaws for much of the year and is searching for an alignment to help combat that.

This time, it is shaking up the outfield. Justin Crawford, who has been the starting center fielder, will head to the bench. That means Brandon Marsh will be sliding over to center field for Game 1, with Edmundo Sosa taking over in left field.

Phillies sitting Justin Crawford against left-handed starter

May 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford (2) drives in a run on a fields choice ground out during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

That is one left-handed hitter out of the lineup, with a right-handed hitter taking his place. But the other lefties who are considered everyday players are going to remain in their regular spots.

Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is leading off again, a change Mattingly made May 26 against the San Diego Padres for the first time and has stuck with since. He flipped in the batting order with shortstop Trea Turner, who remains in the No. 2 spot.

Batting third and playing first base is Bryce Harper. Marsh is the protection for Harper in the cleanup spot, riding a three-game home run streak and leading the MLB with a .338 batting average.

Playing third base and batting fifth is Alec Bohm, who is on a five-game hitting streak and rediscovering his power stroke. Catcher J.T. Realmuto is back in the lineup after getting the day off Sunday afternoon and batting sixth.

Bryson Stott is playing second base and batting seventh. He is seeing his opportunities increase against left-handed pitching because of how productive he has been.

Batting eighth and in right field is Adolis Garcia. He put in extra work last week with batting practice, looking to get his game right. A five-game hitting streak was snapped last time out, but he is showing signs of improvement after a brutal 3-for-57 stretch at the plate.

Rounding out the lineup is Sosa, who will be in left field. He got the nod over Steward Berroa, who went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in a start on June 5.

Taking the mound for the Phillies is Cristopher Sanchez. His streak of scoreless innings pitched came to an end at 50.2, and he will be looking to start another one against the Blue Jays.