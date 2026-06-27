Phillies Understandably Seen as Landing Spot for Red Sox Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies have been on fire of late and are continuing to turn this season around. However, as the team hopes to be a World Series contender, they will undoubtedly be making some additions this summer.

Following being 10 games under the .500 mark to start the season, the Phillies have been able to do a complete 180 this year and are now 10 games over the .500 mark. Philadelphia’s veteran core has been playing very well, but there is still a need for some additional help.

The Phillies appear to be a bit top-heavy, both in their starting rotation and their lineup. Adding a veteran arm to the rotation and a right-handed bat to the lineup makes a lot of sense.

These are the two areas that have been talked about the most, but another need could be emerging of late. Due to some injuries and ineffectiveness, the bullpen in the middle relief role has become a bit of an issue. The Phillies are no stranger to having to upgrade this unit during the summer, and that might end up being the case once again.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Phillies being a strong landing spot for Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman.

Chapman Would Fill Growing Need

Jun 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) after allowing a hit in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Even though Philadelphia has one of the best closers in the game in Jhoan Duran, getting the ball to him is a bit of a growing concern for the Phillies. While Orion Kerkering has been solid for the team, there are some looming issues for the unit.

Brad Keller is currently on the injured list, and Jose Alvarado has struggled quite a bit. With it being important to have good left-handers out of the bullpen, that is certainly a need for Philadelphia.

Adding Chapman to the unit would help solve that problem for the team, and he could be a real difference-maker for the team. So far this season, the southpaw has totaled a 1.99 ERA, 15 saves, and has blown just one save so far.

Even though the Red Sox are not playing great, Chapman has been excellent when called upon. While he is 38 years old, the southpaw has shown no signs of slowing down, and he would be one of the top relief pitchers traded this summer. With a need for a left-handed pitcher out of the bullpen, Chapman would be arguably the best option.