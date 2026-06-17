Phillies Understandably Seen as Potential Landing Spot for Giants Slugger

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to build momentum and establish themselves as a contender, they will be thinking ahead about the upcoming MLB trade deadline.

While the offense certainly looked good for the Phillies on Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins, this is still a unit that is going to need some help. It has been encouraging to see third baseman Alec Bohm performing well of late.

Since his couple of days off, he has looked like an All-Star caliber player once again, and needing to upgrade at third base doesn’t seem like a need for the team anymore. However, while Bohm has been better, the team will be seeking help for their outfield.

Even before the injury to Adolis Garcia, Philadelphia could have used some upgrades for the unit. Now, that need has become even more pressing. As the summer heats up, the team is going to have a number of options to consider on the trade market.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some potential landing spots for Giants outfield Jung Hoo Lee. With a need for some offensive help in the outfield, the Phillies were named a potential landing spot.

Lee Could Be an Answer

Jun 14, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) runs to the dugout after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Due to the struggles of the Giants and the team looking to reset, it seems like pretty much anyone could be available. While San Francisco would like to move some of the players who are on massive contracts,

Lee likely falls into that category, considering he signed a six-year, $113 million deal, which goes through 2029. Despite the team struggling, it has been Lee who has been a bright spot in the lineup. So far this season, he has slashed .331/364/.445 with three home runs, 24 RBI, and 15 doubles.

The 27-year-old has proven that he can be a good hitter in the majors and would be an impact addition. While he would undoubtedly help the offense for the Phillies, he is another left-handed hitter, and the team would likely prefer some help from the right side of the plate.

With Lee performing well, it would be interesting to see how his contract would be handled in a potential trade. If the Giants were looking for a decent prospect in return, they would likely have to eat some of it. This could be appealing for a Phillies team that is spending a lot of money already. Overall, even though he isn’t a right-handed slugger, he would be an improvement for the lineup.