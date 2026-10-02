Phillies Vet Takes the Onus for Team’s Offensive Struggles

The Philadelphia Phillies’ 2026 season came to a close when they were defeated by the Atlanta Braves 6-2 in Game 3 of their Wild Card Round series.

It was a disappointing turn of events after the Phillies fought back and won Game 2 in 10 innings. Things were set up well for them in Game 3, but rookie Ray Kerr, who was supposed to operate as the opener for the Braves, lasted longer in the game than Aaron Nola, with Philadelphia facing a deficit by the time they took their second at-bat.

There are a lot of reasons why the Phillies are going home much earlier than they anticipated coming into the 2026 season. Their bullpen woes were impossible to overcome, and their offense was not consistent despite the star power the lineup possessed.

One of the main culprits in the offensive struggles was shortstop Trea Turner. After the team’s loss in Game 3, he was asked why the team’s production was down this year, and he took accountability for his level of play.

Trea Turner taking onus for Phillies struggles

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner (7) throws to second base for an out after fielding a ground ball hit by Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (not pictured) during the second inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Me. It’s that simple.

“I think this year is the biggest question mark for me offensively in a long time. I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Turner said, via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia on X.

The veteran shortstop wasn’t the only player who was underwhelming with the bat this season, but his impact was seemingly felt the most. He played in 157 games, leading the MLB with 645 at-bats, all of which came as the leadoff or No. 2 hitter, despite putting together the least productive season of his career.

Turner had a .242/.297/.378 slash line with an 81 OPS+. Those are all single-season career lows since he became a Major League regular. His batting average dropped 62 points from his National League-leading .304 he produced last season.

“Me. It’s that simple.”



Trea Turner was asked why the offensive production was down this year for the Phillies



“I think this year is the biggest question mark for me offensively in a long time. I’ve got a lot of work to do. “ pic.twitter.com/QU8RmIDfAW — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 2, 2026

Interim manager Don Mattingly was steadfast in his belief that his best players should be at the top of the lineup. He didn’t want to put pressure on others by shaking things up, but it is fair to wonder how differently things would have gone if Turner was moved down.

He played a big role in Bryce Harper leading the MLB in at-bats with zero runners on and two outs. His struggles to consistently get on base made it easier to pitch to the Philadelphia star, especially when the protection behind him was lacking.

The franchise has some major decisions to make with Turner heading into the offseason. He is under contract through 2033, and along with his poor performance at the plate, his defense fell off a cliff at shortstop.

A move to the outfield could be in the works, especially if top prospect Aidan Miller proves healthy this offseason and ready for a shot in the Big Leagues.