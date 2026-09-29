Ranking 3 Most Important Hitters for Phillies in Wild Card Round

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to have their hands full in the Wild Card Round after landing the No. 3 Wild Card spot in the National League, putting them in the No. 6 seed.

That means a meeting with their NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves, who are the No. 3 seed in the league. This is an opponent the Phillies are very familiar with but struggled against during the regular season, going 4-9 and being outscored by 23 runs.

Producing offensively has been a problem for large portions of the season, including against the Braves. If the Phillies want to advance, they are going to need a few players to step up. Here are the three most important hitters for Philadelphia in the Wild Card Round.

Edmundo Sosa

Sep 18, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Edmundo Sosa (33) hits a double in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Luis Arraez went down with a left ankle injury last week, it was Edmundo Sosa whom interim manager Don Mattingly called upon as his replacement. He went into the game at third base with Bryson Stott moving back to second base.

What position Sosa plays at the start of the game is still up in the air; he also played left field since the Arraez injury. But there is one thing for sure: he is going to be part of the team’s game plan, and they need him to step up.

Sosa’s performance was down in 2026 compared to 2025, but he provided a few clutch moments. He’s got some big shoes to fill as the replacement for Arraez in the lineup. Now, if he can just replicate his performance at the plate.

Bryson Stott

Sep 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) puts on his batting gloves in the dugout prior to the Phillies' game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In August, Stott was performing at an incredibly high level, going on a stretch that was reminiscent of Barry Bonds at one point. Unfortunately, he hit a rough patch at the start of September that made his overall numbers in the final month of the season ugly.

However, he ended the regular season on a high note. Over his final 10 games, he had a .382/.475/.618 slash line with eight doubles, three RBI and two stolen bases. Stott also drew six walks and struck out only three times.

He is performing as well as any Phillies batter right now, and the team needs that to continue. Philadelphia knows it is going to get great defense and base running from the talented infielder, but it is his bat that will make a difference in October.

Bryce Harper

Sep 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts to his team after hitting a single during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of big names and All-Stars in this Phillies lineup. However, easily the most important is Bryce Harper, who has been on a mission in 2026 to prove that he is still one of the most elite players in the MLB.

He enters the postseason with some positive momentum, riding a four-game hitting streak. Harper has helped carry this offense all season long, and he will need to continue to do so in the postseason if Philadelphia is going to find any success.

With a new approach at the plate, showing incredible patience with an NL-leading 107 walks, he has been locked in all season. Now, it is time for Harper to shine on the biggest stage in the playoffs.