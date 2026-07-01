Two Phillies Prospects Selected to All-Star Futures Game

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to thrive in the majors, a couple of their talented prospects were recently recognized for the campaigns that they are having in the minors.

Following their terrible start to the season, Philadelphia is back to being where they want to be. With their eyes now set on trying to chase down the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies have had an amazing turnaround. Going from being 10 games under the .500 mark to 10 games over in just a couple of months is pretty remarkable and shows the high level they have been playing at of late.

Now, with the season turned back around, they will be focused on getting better before the trade deadline and addressing a couple of areas of need. However, while the team looks to continue to perform well in the majors, they have seen some encouraging things from their players in the minors. Recently, a couple of their pitchers were recognized for their good play so far this season.

Phillies Have Two Players Selected to MLB Futures Game

🤩 The future is bright 🤩



Wen-Hui Pan and Gage Wood will take the field at Citizens Bank Park for the first time in the All-Star Futures Game! pic.twitter.com/tzIu62rKde — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) July 1, 2026

With both Gage Wood and Wen-Hui Pan being selected to the Futures Game, Philadelphia should feel good about the development of these two young pitchers.

Wood was a first-round pick of the Phillies last year and has quickly risen through the ranks of their system. With a great trajectory, he could very well be an option for them by the end of the season.

So far this year, he has totaled a 3.42 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched. Philadelphia is being very careful with his workload in the minors, but he recently went deeper into a game, which could be an indication of the Phillies looking to stretch him out.

Furthermore, while Wood has looked very good, Pan is also an arm to keep an eye on in the minors. So far this year, he has pitched in three different levels of the minors, totaling a 3.18 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22.2 innings of work.

Considering that the Phillies have seemingly struggled a bit developing talent in recent years, it is good to see these two make the Futures Team. Hopefully, they will both continue to develop as the season goes on, and with some uncertainty in the back end of the rotation, perhaps a role will become available for one of them at the end of the year.