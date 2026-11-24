The Philadelphia Phillies were a team linked consistently to Japanese star Teruaki Sato, who was looking to make the move from the NPB to MLB.

His move to North America is coming, but it won’t be the Phillies that he is joining. Sato has reportedly agreed to a six-year, $120 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. That leaves Philadelphia in a tough spot because Sato would have been an excellent addition to the lineup.

With him off the board, it is time to pivot elsewhere. The Phillies have needs on the roster and have to get aggressive in free agency, especially with their rivals, the New York Mets, already agreeing to deals with ace Tarik Skubal and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Here are three players Philadelphia has to pursue now that Sato is off the board.

Brandon Lowe

Jul 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) prepares to bat against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies have already shown a willingness to shake up their lineup once. When they acquired Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants, Bryson Stott moved to third base. He proved capable of handling the hot corner and is already an above-average defender at second base and shortstop.

With the future of Trea Turner still in the air as an infielder, having Stott in the mix makes some mixing and matching possible. That is why the team needs to pursue Brandon Lowe, who would address their need for power in the lineup.

His batted-ball metrics are excellent, and he provides power at a position not normally known for it. There have been some concerns with his health and defense throughout his career, but in 2026 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he put it all together, playing in 150 games and producing an Outs Above Average of 15.

Philadelphia doesn’t need another left-handed hitter, but power is power. Lowe would be a massive upgrade for this lineup as a run producer.

Seiya Suzuki

Outfield remains the No. 1 priority for the Phillies this offseason. They have been connected to all the top options available, whether it is free agency or trade, with Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox topping that list.

In free agency, Seiya Suzuki should be their top target now that Sato is off the board. He is a safer option than Randy Arozarena given how consistent he has been at the plate, but he is more than just an offensive producer.

Suzuki was an excellent defender in 2026, being named a Gold Glove Finalist and producing +5 Outs Above Average and +14 Defensive Runs Saved. A plus hitter and defender in this market is going to cash in, and Philadelphia needs to make an aggressive offer.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jul 26, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the intriguing things about Sato was the versatility that he provided defensively. A Gold Glove winner at third base, he also played corner outfield, and some evaluators believed he could handle second base as well.

The Phillies have a lot of holes on their depth chart and could start filling them by signing players capable of playing around the diamond. Jazz Chisholm Jr. certainly fits that bill, logging Major League innings at second base, third base, shortstop and center field.

Philadelphia could use him as a super utility guy in the lineup every day. His tenure with the New York Yankees was a shaky one, but there is no denying the talent level. He would add some youth and a dynamic skill set to the team with his speed and power combination.

Projected for a 1+1 deal by many outlets, adding him wouldn’t block any of the team’s top prospects from making the jump to the Big Leagues either.

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