Phillies Latest Move Signals All-Star Reliever Ready for Regular Season
The Philadelphia Phillies made a transaction on Sunday that indicates one of their All-Star relievers should be ready to start the season.
The Phillies optioned pitcher Michael Mercado to the minor leagues. The move is significant in that it probably means that All-Star reliever Matt Strahm will be ready for the regular season, per The Athletic’s post to social media.
Strahm has been dealing with a shoulder issue throughout camp. He said inflammation was the culprit due to his arm not getting in the correct position on his windup. He made an appearance in a minor-league spring training game on Saturday, which was supposed to be the next-to-last hurdle before he was declared ready for opening day.
Strahm is expected to throw again on Monday during the Phillies’ final spring training game. Barring any setbacks, he should be available.
The 33-year-old had an exceptional 2024, during which he earned his first All-Star Game berth. He finished 6-2 with a 1.87 ERA, which was his best ERA since his rookie season in 2016 with the Kansas City Royals (1.23). He struck out 79 and walked 11 in 62.2 innings. He appeared in 66 games.
Strahm will be a valuable set-up man for whoever closes games this season for Philadelphia.
The Mercado, another right-hander, was essentially on stand-by if Strahm was unavailable.
The 25-year-old is a former first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017 out of Westview, Calif. He finally made his MLB debut last season with the Phillies, as he pitched in five games, with two starts, and finished 1-2 with an 11.08 ERA. He struck out 10 and walked nine in 13 innings.
He was 1-0 with a 7.04 ERA in seven spring training appearances, with eight strikeouts and five walks in 7.2 innings. He’ll most likely end up at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was 3-1 with a 2.07 ERA in 32 games (10 starts) with the Iron Pigs a year ago. As he struck out 64 and walked 35 in 69.2 innings. He also had a save and a hold.
On Saturday, the Phillies optioned two players to Lehigh Valley and assigned four more to their minor league camp in Clearwater, Fla., to await their assignments for the regular season.
Outfielder Cal Stevenson and right-handed pitcher Kyle Tyler will join the Iron Pigs when the regular season starts. Infielder Christian Arroyo, catcher Josh Breaux, right-handed pitcher Nabil Crismatt and outfielder Oscar Mercado were reassigned.