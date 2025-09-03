Pirates Make Three Lineup Changes vs. Dodgers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their next battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park with a changed lineup that they hope will lead them to victory.
The Pirates face off against Dodgers right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan and not right-handed pitcher Shohei Ohtani, bringing back in their left-handed batters.
Spencer Horwitz returns at first base, taking over from Nick Yorke, and batting second, while Oneil Cruz comes back in center field for Alexnader Canario, batting seventh in the lineup for the third time this season.
Joey Bart also takes over at catcher, in place of Henry Davis who started the past two games, and will bat eighth.
Jared Triolo stays at shortstop and at leadoff, after hitting two doubles and driving two runs in the 9-7 win over the Dodgers in the series opener on Sept. 2.
Nick Gonzales continues on at second base, but drops four spots from second to sixth in the lineup. Rookie Cam Devanney makes his third straight start at third base and hits ninth, rounding out the Pirates infield.
Bryan Reynolds continues on in right field and batting third and Tommy Pham stays in left field and bats fourth. Andrew McCutchen, who moved into fourth place in Pirates history with two walks in the last game, stays at designated hitter and bats fifth.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft starts for the Pirates, marking his fifth consecutive start.
He started vs. the Cardinals in the series finale on Aug. 28 and threw a career-high 5.2 innings and 73 pitches, while giving up four hits, one walk and one earned run and striking out five batters in the no-decision.
Ashcraft made 16 of his first 17 appearances in 2025 out of the bullpen, before earning this recent starting role. Ashcraft also started 69 of the 71 contests he pitched in during his long time in the minor leagues.
He has done well as a starting pitcher, with a 1.42 ERA over 19.0 innings in his last four starts and 20 strikeouts to three walks.
Ashcraft also has a 1.23 ERA over his five MLB starts, as he made his first one in the series opener vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 23, which is the second lowest ERA for a Pirates rookie starting pitcher in five starts with 20 innings pitched since Zack Duke, who had a 0.87 ERA in 2006.
He has a 4-2 record over 21 appearances for the Pirates in 2025, with a 2.58 ERA over 52.1 innings pitched, 48 strikeouts to 15 walks, a .230 opposing batting average and a 1.15 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers
SS Jared Triolo
1B Spencer Horwitz
RF Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
2B NIck Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
C Joey Bart
3B Cam Devanney
