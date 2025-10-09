Pirates Prospect Lighting Up Arizona Fall League
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates prospect has shown his knack for hitting home runs early on in the Arizona Fall League.
Esmerlyn Valdez, playing for the Salt River Rafters, smashed a slider over the top of the plate from Scottsdale Scorpions left-handed starting pitcher Pablo Aldonis, hitting it 114.4 mph and sending it 414 feet for a solo home run in the top of the second inning, putting his team up 1-0.
The Rafters lost the game, but Valdez, who started in right field, drew three walks and scored two runs in the 12-3 defeat on Oct. 8.
This marked the second straight game that Valdez homered in the Arizona Fall League, as he did so in the opener, a solo home run in the 7-3 win over the Glendale Desert Dogs on Oct. 7.
Valdez had a sensational 2025, showing off his power throughout and giving Pirates fans hope that the slugger will make it to Pittsburgh in the near future. MLB Pipeline also ranks Valdez as the 15th best prospect in the Pirates farm system.
He started at High-A Greensboro in 2025, serving as one of the best prospects in the South Atlantic League. He slashed .303/.385/.592 for an OPS of .977 in 72 games, with 84 hits, 18 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs, 57 RBIs and 31 walks to his 77 strikeouts.
His play earned him promotion to Double-A Altoona on July 2, where he played at the rest of the season
Valdez led the South Atlantic League in seven statistical categories at the time of his promotion, including hits, home runs, RBIs, batting average, slugging percentage and OPS, plus ranking tied for first in doubles and 11th in on-base percentage, which earned him South Atlantic League MVP honors at the end of the season.
His play also put him in the Futures Game, featuring the best prospects in baseball. He and Altoona teammate Konnor Griffin, the best prospect in baseball, represented the Pirates and played for the National League.
Valdez played in 51 games for Altoona in 2025, slashing .260/.363/.409 for an OPS of .772, with 47 hits in 181 at-bats, seven doubles, one triple, six home runs, 29 RBIs and 25 walks to 53 strikeouts.
This culminated in a strong August in Double-A for Valdez, slashing .311/.407/.522 for an OPS of .929, with 28 hits in 90 at-bats, a double, six home runs, 19 RBIs and 15 walks to 24 strikeouts. It also came after he hit .196 with no home runs in July.
He also earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors for his play against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, Aug. 26-Aug. 31.
Valdez slashed .444/.500/.926 for an OPS of 1.426, with 12 hits in 27 at-bats, a double, four home runs, nine RBIs, two walks to six strikeouts and one hit by pitch. He also scored RBIs in five of the six games and had only one game where he didn't have multiple hits in the series vs. Harrisburg.
He hit two solo home runs on Aug. 29 in the 14-3 win, hit a three-run home run in the 9-2 win on Aug. 30 and also hit a two-run home run in the 10-4 defeat on Aug. 28.
His play bolstered the Curve late in the season, as they won the Eastern League West Division Second Half Title, earning a spot in the playoffs.
Valdez also just set a franchise record for the Curve, driving in five RBIs in an 11-5 comeback, playoff win over the Erie Seawolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Sept. 16.
He finished his 2025 season, slashing .286/.376/.520 for an OPS of .896 in 123 games, 131 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and 56 walks to 130 strikeouts.
The Pirates have eight prospects total representing the team on Salt River. This includes right-handed pitchers in Derek Diamond and Josh Loeschorn and left-handed pitchers in Dominic Perachi and Jaden Woods, all at Double-A Altoona, both right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed and outfielder Will Taylor at High-A Greensboro, plus infielderTony Blanco Jr., the 30th ranked team prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Taylor came in as a defensive replacement in left field and lined out in his sole at-bat vs. Glendale. Loeschorn gave up an earned run over 1.1 innings, taking the loss, and Woods threw a scoreless sixth inning.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates