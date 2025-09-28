Bubba Chandler Excels as Pirates Defeat Braves
PITTSBURGH — Rookie right-handed starting pitcher Bubba Chandler had another great start, as the Pittsburgh Pirates took down the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
The Pirates have made it back-to-back wins over the Braves, with a 9-3 victory in the series opener on Sept. 26. It is also six wins out of their last seven games, taking the final two games vs. the Athletics at PNC Park, Sept. 20-21, and the first two games vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sept. 23-24
Pittsburgh improves to 71-90 overall and 27-53 on the road, while Atlanta falls to 75-86 overall and 38-42 at home.
The Pirates put two men on with two outs in the top of the second inning, as designated hitter Joey Bart singled and Braves right-handed starting pitcher Spencer Strider hit left fielder Jack Suwinski with a pitch, but first baseman Rafael Flores grounded out and ended that scoring chance.
Chandler threw a quick first inning, but gave up a leadoff triple to Braves catcher Drake Baldwin in the bottom of the second inning.
He got shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to pop out and then center fielder Michael Harris II to ground out to Flores at first base, but then allowed a single to designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, scoring Baldwin to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.
Catcher Henry Davis responded immediately for the Pirates, crushing a curveball over the middle of the plate from Strider and sending it 425 feet into the left field seats, tying the game with a solo home run to leadoff the top of the third inning.
That marked the seventh home run for Davis in 2025 and his first since Aug. 26 against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Chandler bounced back in the bottom of the third inning, striking out the side and making it four straight strikeouts, as he also struck out Braves third baseman Nacho Alvarez Jr. to end the bottom of the second inning.
Baldwin got the best of Chandler again in the bottom of the fourth inning, as he doubled with one out.
Chandler got Kim to pop out for the second out, but then gave up a single to Harris, putting runners on the corners, before getting Ozuna to ground out, escaping the inning unscathed.
The Pirates got a great chance to take the lead in the top of the fifth inning, as Suwinski ledoff with a single and stole second base, then Flores walked, putting two runners on with no outs.
Strider shut the Pirates down, striking out Davis, getting center fielder Oneil Cruz to pop out and then striking out third baseman Jared Triolo to keep it a tie game.
Second baseman Spencer Horwitz, his first game playing that position in 2025, leadoff the top of the sixth inning with a single, as he made it to first base safely after Braves second baseman Brett Wisely dropped his glove and threw the ball away from first base.
Shortstop Nick Gonzales then came through with a double, scoring Horwitz all the way from first base, giving the Pirates a 2-1 lead.
Bart walked in the next at-bat, then Suwinski came through with a single, scoring Gonzales to double the Pirates lead at 3-1.
The Pirates didn't add onto their lead, as Flores struck out and Davis flew out to end Strider's night after six innings.
Chandler got a surprise first out, as home plate umpire Brock Ballou called out Braves first baseman Matt Olson for interfering with Davis on a fly ball in foul territory.
Braves manager Brian Snitker then got into an argument with Ballou and second base umpire Mark Wegner ejected him.
Chandler struck out Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and finished his final outing of 2025, giving up four hits and one earned run over 5.2 innings of work, while posting six strikeouts over a season-high 86 pitches.
Right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart came on for Chandler and struck out Baldwin to end the sixth inning.
The Pirates had another scoring opportunity in the top of the seventh inning, as Triolo singled with one out and Horwitz walked with two outs, but Gonzales grounded out, stranding both runners.
Shugart threw a scoreless seventh inning and kept the Pirates in the lead, marking his first outing since getting recalled from the minor leagues and his last Pirates outing coming on Aug. 17 vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence also had a scoreless outing with a strong eighth inning, dropping his season ERA to a 0.51.
The Pirates had a chance to add onto to their lead in the top of the ninth inning, as pinch-hitter Tommy Pham walked with one out, Triolo hit into a fielder's choice, but was safe at first base, then right fielder Bryan Reynolds singled, putting Triolo at third base and runners at the corners.
Horwitz struck out, keeping the Pirates up just two runs heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.
Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana gave up a one-out hit to Acuña, who then stole second base in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he struck out Baldwin and got Kim to fly out, earning his 16th save of the season and securing the victory for his team.
Pittsburgh improves to 4-1 against Atlanta in 2025 and finishes with a winning record against them, regardless of what happens in the series finale on Sept. 28.
It is the first series win for the Pirates ever at Truist Park since the Braves started playing there in 2017, finally doing so in the ninth season of the ballpark.
This also marked just the fifth road series the Pirates have won, taking two of three games against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium, April 22-24, the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, May 26-28 and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Aug. 29-31, plus the Reds in the last series, and sweeping the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, July 26-28.
