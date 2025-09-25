Pirates Bring Back Relief Pitcher vs. Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made changes to their bullpen, including bringing a relief pitcher back before the end of the season.
The Pirates announced ahead of their series finale vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 25 that they recalled right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart from the minor leagues and optioned Dauri Moreta to the minor leagues.
The Pirates sent Shugart down to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 20, as they made room for rookie right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler on the roster.
Shugart appeared in nine games with Indianapolis, giving up four earned runs over 15.2 innings pitched for a 2.30 ERA, with 16 strikeouts to four walks and a .190 opposing batting average.
The Pirates brought Shugart back off the 15-day injured list on Aug. 11, optioning Moreta to Indianapolis as the corresponding move.
Shugart missed more than a month with the Pirates, as he dealt with left knee inflammation, heading on the 15-day injured list on July 8.
This happened after he finished his rehab assignment, playing with both Single-A Bradenton and Indianapolis.
Shugart made two appearances in his most recent stint with the Pirates, making his return back the same day he arrived in the series opener vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 11. He threw three innings in relief, giving up two hits, one earned run and posting five strikeouts in the 7-1 defeat.
His other outing came vs. the Chicago Cubs in the series finale at Wrigley Field on Aug. 17. He gave up a hit, which tied the game, but then kept it level, allowing just one walk over the next five batters in the 4-3 loss.
The Pirates landed Shugart in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Jan. 17, for fellow right-handed pitcher Matt McShane.
Shugart started the season with Indianapolis, before the Pirates recalled him on April 6, placing fellow right-handed relief pitcher Colin Holderman on the 15-day injured list with a left knee sprain.
He came out of the bullpen three times over the next six days with the Pirates, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing no runs, just two hits and two walks and posting two strikeouts.
The Pirates then optioned Shugart back to Indianapolis on April 12 as they recalled catcher Henry Davis.
Shugart then returned to Pittsburgh on April 15, as the Pirates recalled him and placed catcher Endy Rodríguez on the injured list with a right index finger laceration.
He has a 4-3 record in 34 appearances for the Pirates in 2025, with a 3.50 ERA over 34.2 innings pitched, 29 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .212 opposing batting average and a 1.15 WHIP.
Shugart has done well for most of the season, allowing 12 of his 17 earned runs in just four appearances. He has 26 scoreless outings of the 34 he's appeared in for Pittsburgh and only given up two runs or more in four games.
The Pirates now have a bullpen consisting of Hunter Barco, Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Yohan Ramírez, Dennis Santana and Shugart.
